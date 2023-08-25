Dallas' Jason Schultz set the tournament record on his way to the title at the Colorado Senior Open on Friday at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.
He fired a final-round four-under to hold off Boulder's Matt Schalk for a four-stroke victory. Schultz’s score of 16-under (200 total) beat the previous record held by R.W. Eaks (2011) and Guy Boros (2022) by one stroke, and earned him the winner’s check of $20,000.
Schultz had extended his lead to five strokes over Schalk and Adamonis with a two-birdie, one-bogey effort on the front nine. His two-under performance on the back nine was too much for either of his closest competitors to overcome.
Schalk, the lone Coloradan in the top 10, finished alone in second place at 12-under to pocket $11,000, and Adamonis solo third at seven-under 209 ($8,000).
Low amateur honors went to second round leader Michael Harrington of Colorado Springs, who finished at two-over 218 after a final round 76.
Colorado Senior Open leaderboard
1. Jason Schultz, Dallas, 68-64-68--200
2. Matt Schalk, Boulder, 67-69-68--204
3. Brad Adamonis, Coral Springs, Fla. 67-69-73--209
4. Harry Rudolph, La Jolla, Calif., 73-69-68--210
T5 Steve Jurgensen, Houston, 70-72-69--211
T5 Bobby Collins, North Palm Beach, Fla., 67-73-71--211
T7 Kevin Dillen, Paris, Texas, 74-71-67--212
T7 Robert Kalinowski, Phoenix, 72-71-69--212
T7 Mark Walker, Celina, Texas, 74-70-68--212
T7 Skip Kendall, Windermere, Fla., 74-68-70--212
T7 Tim Weinhart, Alpharetta, Ga., 71-67-74--212