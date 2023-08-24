Dallas' Jason Schultz fired a second-round 64 to take a four-shot lead on Thursday after the second round of the Colorado Senior Open at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.

The 50-year old, who won on the Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2005, had eight birdies and no bogeys on the day. He also played on the PGA Tour in 2006-07. His 64 was the best score of the day.

Boulder's Matt Schalk and Coral Springs' Brad Adamonis are tied for second at 8-under. Schalk, who is the director of golf at Colorado National Golf Club in Erie, won the Senior PGA Professional Championship in October which qualified him for the Senior PGA Championship where he missed the cut.

Colorado Springs amateur Michael Harrington is tied for ninth and 10 strokes off the lead. Former Broncos quarterback Tommy Maddox missed the cut, which was at 5-over.

For complete scores, click here

Colorado Senior Open leaderboard

1. Jason Schultz, Dallas, 68-64--132

T2 Brad Adamonis, Coral Springs, Fla., 67-69--136

T2 Matt Schalk, Boulder, 67-69 136

4. Tim Weinhart, Alpharetta, Ga., 71-67--138

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

T5 Bob May, Las Vegas, Nev., 70-70--140

T5 Bobby Collins, North Palm Beach, Fla., 67-73--140

T7 Thomas Kalinowski, Scottsdale, Ariz., 70-71--141

T7 Javier Delgadillo, El Paso, Texas, 71-70--141

T9 Skip Kendall, Windermere, Fla., 74-68-142

T9 Michael Harrington (a), Colorado Springs 75-67--142

T9 Harry RudolphLa Jolla, CA -2 F * -3 73 69 142

T9 Steve Jurgensen, Houston, 70-72--142

T9 Craig Van Horn, Shawnee, Okla., 75-67--142