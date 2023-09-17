Where the good news shines

It was quite a year on the golf course for Lakewood Country Club's Jon Lindstrom.

Lindstrom beat Victor Minovich by one stroke to claim the CGA Senior Amateur title on Friday at Rolling Hills Country Club. Minovich was the defending champ the event.

With the victory, Lindstrom claimed both CGA senior major tournaments. He won the CGA Senior Match Play earlier this summer. He is the fourth player since 2002 to capture both titles in the same season.

The 56-year old has 12 CGA titles in his career. He also had a strong season outside of Colorado by finishing ninth at the British Amateur and made it to the Round of 64 at the U.S. Senior Amateur.

