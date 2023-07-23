The Colorado Open has a new and deserving champion.

Trailing by two shots entering the final round, Turk Pettit turned in a brilliant 6-under 65 to win the 59th Colorado Open and a $100,000 first-place prize at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on Sunday.

Pettit’s back-9 brilliance was enough to overcome third-round leaders Parker Edens, a Fort Collins native, and Scottsdale’s Andre Metzger. The 2021 NCAA champion and a LIV Golf member, Pettit shot 3-under on the final nine holes to earn his second win as a professional.

The Colorado Open boasts a state-record $250,000 purse.

Pettit, a North Carolina native, finished the event with a 21-under 263. Edens and Metzger closed at 19-under and left with $20,000 apiece.

Pettit is no stranger to big wins. His NCAA individual title was the second by a Clemson golfer and he was named a first-team All-American. Pettit succeeds Wil Collins, the 2022 Colorado Open champ.

Edens, the men’s coach at South Dakota State, ran away with the low-amateur title. He finished seven shots ahead of low-am runner-up Dillon Stewart, another Fort Collins product and a standout at Oklahoma State, who was 12-under.

Other Coloradans with strong tournaments included Basalt product and former Colorado Buffaloes standout Derek Fribbs (16-under par), Regis Jesuit grad and former Denver Pioneer Cal McCoy (10-under). Fort Collins’ A.J. Ott also got to 10-under and Basalt’s Jim Knous got to 9-under. Kent Denver grad and former PGA Tour winner Kevin Stadler finished at 9-under.

***

Inspirato Colorado Open

Green Valley Ranch Golf Club

7,209 yards, Par 71—284

Final Results

(a) denotes amateur

1 Turk Pettit Sugar Grove, NC 64-69-65-65--263 -21 $100,000.00

T2 Parker Edens (a) Brookings, SD 65-66-65-69--265 -19

T2 Andre Metzger Scottsdale, AZ 65-63-68-69--265 -19 $20,000.00

T4 Michael Miller Brewster, NY 64-70-68-64--266 -18 $10,952.50

T4 Zach Bauchou Stillwater, OK 68-68-65-65--266 -18 $10,952.50

T6 Paul O'Hara Glasgow, Scotland 64-66-71-66--267 -17 $7,575.00

T6 Carson Lundell Alpine, UT 66-66-68-67--267 -17 $7,575.00

T6 Hayden Wood Edmond, OK 69-67-65-66--267 -17 $7,575.00

T6 Walker Lee Houston, TX 66-65-65-71--267 -17 $7,575.00

T10 Derek Fribbs Basalt 70-66-67-65--268 -16 $4,950.00

T10 Ryan Cole Mount Airy, MD 65-64-68-71--268 -16 $4,950.00

T12 Wil Collins Albuquerque, NM 62-69-71-67--269 -15 $3,400.00

T12 Samuel Anderson Stoughton, WI 68-67-66-68--269 -15 $3,400.00

T12 Mark Anguiano Whittier, CA 64-70-65-70--269 -15 $3,400.00

T15 Kelby Scharmann Trabuco Canyon, CA 67-68-70-65--270 -14 $2,900.00

T15 Wesley Hunter Birmingham, AL 68-72-64-66--270 -14 $2,900.00

T17 Dillon Stewart (a) Fort Collins 72-66-66-68--272 -12

T17 Brad Reeves Woodbridge, CA 72-68-63-69--272 -12 $2,400.00

T17 Christian Chapman Victor, NY 68-67-68-69--272 -12 $2,400.00

T17 Andrew Arft Casselberry, FL 64-68-69-71--272 -12 $2,400.00

T21 Mason Williams Bridgeport, WV 69-68-70-67--274 -10 $1,660.00

T21 Berk Harvey San Jose, CA 69-67-68-70--274 -10 $1,660.00

T21 Carson Griggs Sand Springs, OK 72-67-70-65--274 -10 $1,660.00

T21 Calvin McCoy Denver 66-69-66-73--274 -10 $1,660.00

T21 AJ Ott Fort Collins 68-68-65-73--274 -10 $1,660.00

T26 Jim Knous Basalt 69-71-68-67--275 -9 $1,275.00

T26 John Chin Temecula, CA 73-64-73-65--275 -9 $1,275.00

T28 Sean Walsh Keller, TX 72-65-70-69--276 -8 $1,153.00

T28 Fredrik Lindblom Vamdo, Sweden 69-66-72-69--276 -8 $1,153.00

T28 David Gazzolo Riverside, CA 71-67-69-69--276 -8 $1,153.00

T28 Kevin Stadler Denver 67-69-68-72--276 -8 $1,153.00

T28 David Pastore Greenwich, CT 66-68-69-73--276 -8 $1,153.00

T33 Patrick Stolpe Scottsdale, AZ 70-67-70-70--277 -7 $1,060.00

T33 Winton Munch Traverse City, MI 68-70-69-70--277 -7 $1,060.00

T33 Westin Pals (a) Castle Rock 68-69-71-69--277 -7

T33 Jack Dozer (a) Phoenix, AZ 68-67-69-73--277 -7

T33 Braden Thornberry Olive Branch, MS 69-67-73-68--277 -7 $1,060.00

T33 Justin Warren Picton, New South Wales, Australia 73-66-70-68--277 -7 $1,060.00

T39 William Paysse College Station, TX 72-68-65-73--278 -6 $983.75

T39 David Perkins East Peoria, IL 65-68-71-74--278 -6 $983.75

T39 Chad Hambright Canyon Lake, CA 67-72-69-70--278 -6 $983.75

T39 Noah Woolsey Pleasanton, CA 68-70-71-69--278 -6 $983.75

T43 Derek Trofimczuk Fort Worth, TX 68-69-70-72--279 -5 $926.25

T43 Jack Castiglia (a) Lakewood 68-69-68-74--279 -5

T43 Owen Quinn Holden, MA 68-70-70-71--279 -5 $926.25

T43 Noah Hofman McCook, NE 69-69-70-71--279 -5 $926.25

T43 Riley Elmes Lake Oswego, OR 70-65-77-67--279 -5 $926.25

T48 Matt Snyder Las Vegas, NV 67-69-71-73--280 -4 $885.00

T48 Jacob Lestishen Lone Tree 71-67-68-74--280 -4 $885.00

T48 Matt Sharpstene Asheville, NC 68-69-71-72--280 -4 $885.00

T48 Olin Browne, Jr. Jupiter, FL 68-71-73-68--280 -4 $885.00

T48 Jaren Calkins (a) Lander, WY 71-69-72-68--280 -4

T53 Blake Wagoner Charlotte, NC 68-70-73-70--281 -3 $860.00

T53 Nick Nosewicz (a) Aurora 70-70-74-67--281 -3

T55 Matthew Gilchrest Southlake, TX 66-70-71-75--282 -2 $845.00

T55 Garrett Leek Brock, TX 70-70-68-74--282 -2 $845.00

T57 John Lyras Sydney, Australia 66-70-76-71--283 -1 $825.00

T57 Tyler Severin Johnstown 70-69-77-67--283 -1 $825.00

T59 Jonathan Tanihana Sacramento, CA 69-70-68-77--284 E $800.00

T59 Cole Howard Colorado Spring 66-71-75-72--284 E $800.00

T59 Micah Rudosky Cortez, CO 69-70-75-70--284 E $800.00

T62 Geoff Keffer Lakewood 71-69-71-74--285 +1 $775.00

T62 Ben Lanting Littleton 70-70-78-67--285 +1 $775.00

T64 Austin Davis Culver City, CA 71-67-73-75--286 +2 $755.00

T64 Kyle Mitsunaga Boise, ID 71-69-71-75--286 +2 $755.00

66 Mark Henderson (a) Highlands Ranch 68-68-76-75--287 +3