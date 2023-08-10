Lauren Lehigh's fast start wasn't enough as she fell in the Round of 16 to Kyra Ly at the U.S. Women's Amatuer at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

Lehigh, who graduated from Loveland High, was 3-up on Thursday after the 11th hole of the match but lost four of the last seven holes to lose the match. Lehigh made the quarterfinals at the 2022 event.

The Loveland resident is a two-time girls state high school individual champion and continued her golf career at the University of New Mexico. She is the No. 376th ranked amateur in the world.

University of Colorado golfer Morgan Miller lost in the Round of 32 earlier on Thursday.

The quarterfinals are set for Friday.