Where the good news shines

Micah Rudosky, the PGA head professional at Conquistador Golf Course, rallied past Matt Schalk on Wednesday at River Valley Ranch Golf Course in Carbondale to claim the Colorado PGA title.

It is the third in a row for Rudosky and his fourth title in the event overall.

Rudosky had actually lost his lead on the back nine of the final day before getting birdies on 16 and 17 to pull ahead for good. He finished at 11-under for the tournament to win by two strokes.

He joined Ron Vlosich (1991-93), Ken Krieger (1996-98) and Doug Rohrbaugh (2013-15) in accomplishing three-peats.

Rudosky also won the title in 2001 and is part of a group with four wins that includes Vlosich, Fred Wampler and Jack Sommers.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)