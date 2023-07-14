Nicholos Lindheim backed up his opening-round 66 with a 67 on Friday to hold a one-shot lead after the second round of The Ascendant at TPC Colorado in Berthoud.

Lindheim got hot late with three birdies on his last five holes. He also made some clutch pars early in the round to finish at 11-under.

"I think the par saves are probably the highlights for me," Lindheim said. "Kind of a blur really, it's a long day. But I made a couple maybe 10-footers for par and kept the momentum going."

Quade Cummins and Max Greyserman sit one shot back of Lindheim at 10-under. Cummins had the best round of the day with a 65 and Greyersman fired a 66. Alejandro Tosti, who is tied for sixth, also had a 65 on Friday.

"I chipped in twice, although they were kind of simple chips. That was nice," Greyersen said. "Chipped in for eagle on No. 5, the par 5, I think that is. I mean, overall I played pretty steady."

Ryan McCormick, who was tied for the lead after Thursday's round, shot even par to fall back to a tie for ninth, five shots back.

All players with Colorado connections miss the cut

The six players in the field with strong Colorado ties all struggled to get anything going and will not be playing the weekend at TPC Colorado.

Former University of Colorado Buffaloes golfer Joshua Creel finished even par to miss the cut by one stroke.

Fort Collins resident Sam Saunders, former Colorado golfer Jeremy Paul and former Air Force golfer Tom Whitney each finished at 1-over.

Valor Christian and Colorado State University grad Jake Staiano was 6-over, while Denver native and former Colorado golfer Jonathan Kaye was 11-over.

The Ascendant scores

Rk Name Score 1 Nicholas Lindheim -11 T2 Quade Cummins -10 T2 Max Greyserman -10 T4 Thomas Rosenmueller -8 T4 Parker Coody -8 T6 Alejandro Tosti -7 T6 Ben Silverman - 7 T6 Matt Atkins -7

For complete scores, click here