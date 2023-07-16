In a tournament full of low scores, Nicholas Lindheim went the lowest.

He also broke a record at the five-year old Korn Ferry tournament held at TPC Colorado in Berthoud.

Lindheim fired a final round 66 for a four-day total 20-under, which bested the previous tournament record by three shots. He shot in the 60s every day and also held the first and second round leads. On Sunday, he made one eagle and four birdies in his bogey-free round.

Lindheim had not won on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2017.

"Satisfying. A lot of hard work. I mean, we all do it, but I've taken a lot of time away from golf with my injury to be with my family and I think that's really put me in a good place mentally," Lindheim said. "Just when I've played, I'm excited to be out here instead of just going week in and week out, you know, repetition, so I think that's really paid dividends."

The 38-year-old is rehabbing on the Korn Ferry Tour. In October while playing in Bermuda, Lindheim injured his back, which caused him to withdraw from the PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship.

He went on to miss the next five months due to the back injury.

"I was in Bermuda, and I couldn't even walk so I thought I was going to need surgery for sure," Lindheim said. "With the help of my physical therapist and just really staying off of it was probably the most helpful thing. Yeah, you just never know, you never know. When I took four months off from not playing at all, it's just, you can't ever predict the future."

In his five starts on the Korn Ferry, he has a win and three top 10s. His game has been rounding into form and he showed that at TPC Colorado with his four stellar rounds of play.

"I think it played a little softer on the greens than it has in past years. We played in really nice weather," Lindheim said. "I remember in past years we played in a little bit more wind. Granted, it's blowing a little bit, but not like it has before. I think those two things make a big difference.”

Now he is headed back to compete on the PGA Tour, where he will eventually play via a medical extension.

The lead stayed with Lindheim for good on the 12th hole when third-round leader Alejandro Tosti hit a rough stretch. Tosti got to 20-under with a hot start but double-bogeyed the par-3 eighth. After a par at the ninth hole, he made bogey on three of the next four on his way to a tie for fourth place with Tim Widing.

Max Greyserman, who also broke the four-day scoring record at 18-under, had a 66 to finish in second place alone. Parker Coody got within one shot of Lindheim heading to the 16th hole but was unable to catch up. He made bogey on the 18th to finish in third.

Eighteen players finished the tournament double digits under par. Only five players in the field of 67 were over par for the four days.

Lindheim takes home a $180,000 check as well as two Adirondack chairs made from skis that go to the winner.

The Ascendant scores

RK Name Score 1 Nicholas Lindheim -20 2 Max Greyserman -18 3 Parker Coody -17 T4 Alejandro Tosti -16 T4 Tim Widing -16 T6 Kevin Dougherty -15 T6 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -15 T6 Quade Cummins -15 T9 Jackson Suber -14 T9 Ben Silverman -14 T9 Paul Barjon -14

For complete scores, click here