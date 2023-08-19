It took until the back nine for Nick Dunlap and Neal Shipley to find their groove on Saturday during the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club.

They will try to carry that momentum into Sunday's final with a chance to raise the Havemeyer Trophy at the end of the day.

Dunlap beat Parker Bell 3 and 2 while Shipley got past John Marshall Butler 2 and 1 to advance.

Butler held a 3-up lead over Shipley heading to the 11th tee. Shipley came back and won the 11th and 12th holes to climb back into the match.

Shipley continued to rally and won the 15th hole to square the match before winning the 16th hole with a par to grab his first lead of the day heading to the tough par-5 17th hole.

The recent Ohio State transfer's shot into the 17th green was remarkable as he spun a wedge close enough for a tap-in birdie that was conceded by Butler. Butler was unable to convert his birdie chip and the match was over.

“It was really tough, after JM gave it to me, I had to calm down and I was on the side of the green saying, he’s going to make this. We’re going to have to hit 4-iron on 18 tee. We’re going to have to tie that hole," Shipley said. "After all that I was trying to focus back in and get locked back in.”

Dunlap started slow as well, but never fell behind by more than one. The 19-year old tied the match on the eighth hole and took the lead for good at the turn.

"I handed him two gifts early, but I let it linger and I shouldn’t have. Took me until probably 8 or 9 to get over it," Dunlap said. "I was pretty determined today. I’m out here for four hours, let's give it all I’ve got for four hours, and if it doesn’t go my way it doesn’t go my way. But I wasn’t going to let the same thing happen.”

His play on the back nine was strong and he won two more holes including the 15th, which put him 3-up. A half on 16 ended the match and sent Dunlap to the final.

Dunlap, whose run to the final includes beating No. 1 ranked Gordon Sargent in the first round, will try to make history on Sunday. He will try to join Tiger Woods as the only golfer in history to win the U.S. Amateur and the U.S Junior Amateur. Dunlap won that title in 2021. Woods won the junior three times (1991-93) and three U.S. Amateurs (1994-96).

The Alabama sophomore's record in match play is 29-2 and has eliminated three SEC rivals en route to the final match. He topped Sargent (Vanderbilt), Jackson Koivun (an incoming freshman at Auburn), and Bell (Florida).

123rd U.S. Amateur final

When: 8 a.m., Sunday

Where: Cherry Hills Country Club

Format: 36-hole championship match

TV: 1-2 p.m. Peacock; 2-4 p.m. NBC.