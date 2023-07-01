Fun golf is the best golf.

Even and especially for the world’s best players, golf is not always fun.

Golf was fun for Wyndham Clark when his parents would drop off the 9-year-old at the par-3 course at Cherry Hills Country Club and pick him up 12 hours later. He would say it was “my office” and he was “going to work.” It was fun when he made his first hole-in-one at 6, hitting driver on a 128-yard par 3, still ineligible to play the big course like the kids he could beat.

It was fun when his Valor Christian team around 2009-10 had six players who went on to play NCAA Division I or Division II golf. With that many sticks, shooting 67 did not guarantee you’d win the Chipotle bet.

“Somebody was probably going lower,” says Michael Schoolcraft, a Valor teammate, close friend of Clark and a future player on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Canada.

Shoot, the Valor coach himself was good enough to play in a U.S. Open. As then-coach Jason Preeo recalls a stretch of five state titles in nine years: “Every practice, every tournament, was so fun. Guys were competing to beat their best friends.”

It was fun when 15-year-old Wyndham would launch that huge power fade off the tee, the other kids wondering if soccer was a better idea. It was even fun when he played in a snowstorm during a CHSAA tournament on the Western Slope. Colorado kids learn quick that layers are your friend, frigid temps mean clubbing up and, in the cold, walking beats taking a cart.

“Making it to the highest level being from Colorado is hard with the altitude and weather,” Clark says.

Golf is fun when it's framed in a healthy perspective, and for great players that’s hard to do. His inner circle knows a Wyndham who values “deep friendships,” as his former English teacher says. Brian Kettler, a teacher at Valor, cherishes Wyndham to the point he remembers the first time they met: third floor, science room. On the first day of school, Wyndham shook Mr. Kettler’s hand and said he would miss some class for golf obligations. Fourteen years later they chat every week. Kettler’s four kids — from 7-year-old Johnny to James, 16 — await their next cornhole match with Wyndham.

Andrew Kettler is 12 and an aspiring golfer. His next backyard swing lesson will come from Denver’s first U.S. Open champion — Clark, who thrilled Colorado’s proud golf community with his major championship win at Los Angeles Country Club in June. Drew’s ready when Wyndham is.

“Wyndham has a profound capacity to make young kids feel special. He has a gift,” Kettler says. “He’s as competitive as anyone alive. But he recognizes there's something more eternal.”

And it was fun for the people closest to Wyndham to see him break through with his first PGA Tour wins over a six-week span — first, at the Wells Fargo Championship, then at the U.S. Open, which crowned its first Colorado-born champion. U.S. Open champs Hale Irwin (1974, 1979, 1990) and Steve Jones (1996) have Colorado ties but were born elsewhere.

“It’s fun to have a U.S. Open champion from Colorado,” says Erik Billinger, a former University of Denver men’s coach and Clark’s longtime teacher at Highlands Ranch Golf Club.

Other times golf is not so fun, even and especially for the world's best.

Two times come to mind with Clark. The first was when he was 19 and his beloved mom, Lise, died of breast cancer. He soon stopped playing, transferred schools and considered quitting golf. The second was less than a year ago, after the 28-year-old former prodigy had missed 24 cuts over two seasons and remained without a PGA Tour win.

"There's not five guys more talented than Wyndham in the world," says Casey Martin, his coach at the University of Oregon. "And when you don't see the wins and success to match that, he gets frustrated and angry."

When golf was not fun, the gallery that adores the man picked him up.

***

One thing that’s interesting about Clark’s closest supporters is how each recalls the specifics of their encounters with Wyndham.

He leaves an impression, always has.

Mr. Kettler remembers Wyndham’s firm handshake in the science room at Valor. Martin, the Oregon coach and a former PGA Tour player, remembers Wyndham’s absence on the driving range at the NCAA championships, when Wyndham was still at Oklahoma State. Billinger remembers the night Wyndham, 16, approached him on the putting green at Highlands Ranch Golf Club.

“I was about to go play nine holes,” Billinger says. “He asked if he could come play with me.”

Billinger remembers a teenager who would spend 4 hours on 5-foot putts and pepper the teaching pro with questions about his swing. The former DU coach, Billinger saw the attributes he later sought in Pioneers recruits: multi-sport athletes (“Wyndham played basketball and is kind of a freak athlete,” Billinger says) with a power fade and a competitive streak. Check, check, double check.

“I’ll never forget one lesson. We worked till it was pitch dark. We’re walking off the green and (Clark) says, ‘So can you meet tomorrow, say, 6:30 in the morning?’” Billinger says.

The Clark family competed in everything. His father, Randall Clark, “replaced more broken ping-pong paddles than you can imagine,” he says. Mom “could really shoot the 3,” Randall says, while his brother Brendan played soccer. Dad played tennis. When Wyndham was 15, the Clarks considered enrolling him in a golf academy for his remaining high school years. Instead, he continued learning under Billinger, Preeo and Charlie Koy, another instructor at Highlands Ranch.

“One, we were not ready to give up our child,” Randall Clark says. "Second, I saw how much tougher it made him to play in bad weather — cold, wind. He learned to deal with the elements.”

His dad adds: "And he's always been proud to be a Colorado boy."

The obstacle for Clark never was ability or motivation.

“He was kind of a legendary talent,” says Martin, the Oregon coach.

"He's super intense," says Schoolcraft, an old teammate.

The obstacle was mental recovery — from a wayward tee shot, three-putt, finishing not first.

“His biggest challenge was always managing a competitive fire,” his father says. “It’s a balance of caring so much but not caring too much.”

Another thing that’s interesting about Clark’s biggest fans is how they all identify what blocked his inevitable path: expectations, internal and external. It was a failure, in his mind, when the Valor star twice was runner-up in the CHSAA state tournament. Likewise, he saw 14 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour as losses. Until the Wells Fargo in May, he lacked a PGA Tour win. The almosts gnawed at him.

“He’s been the best player at every level,” says Schoolcraft, a Valor teammate and close friend. “He was the best player in Colorado high school golf. Then he was the best player in college.”

Clark scored a rare double as Big 12 Player of the Year at Oklahoma State and Pac-12 Player of the Year at Oregon. At Oregon, Clark was named Golfweek's Player of the Year.

“His time on the Tour is not that different from college,” says Preeo, the ex-Valor coach who now operates MetaGolf at Broken Tee Golf Course in Englewood. “It took him a couple years in college to start winning. Then the floodgates opened.”

To find his fun again, Clark made “some very strategic decisions” in 2022, his dad says, the most valuable of which was working with sports psychologist Julie Elion of the Center for Athletic Performance Enhancement. Elion’s influence has steadied Clark through bummers.

“The misconception is you have to play perfect golf to win, but you don’t,” Billinger says. “Look at the scorecard of the tournament winner. You’ll see a double (bogey) somewhere.”

His golf and real-life family knew a corner was turned at No. 8 on Sunday in the U.S. Open. Buried in the thick stuff, he flubbed a chip shot… and recovered to save a beautiful bogey.

“Amazing up-and-down,” says Kettler. “Now he sees the hole as a victory instead of a deficit.”

The floodgates were opened.

***

Golf’s fun when you’re playing nine with Dad at Family Sports off Arapahoe, fun when a putting contest against your brother stretches into a dark night, fun when Chipotle’s on the line.

When you’re 19 and the woman who introduced you to the game of golf passes away? Not fun.

Nothing is.

“He was gutted to the deepest levels of his heart,” Randall Clark says. “We all were.”

Lise Clark was “Wyndham’s rock,” several friends say. His mom beat him in HORSE, cracked him up, made a 76 feel like a 66. Her death hit Wyndham hard, and his gallery stepped in again.

“Casey Martin saved Wyndham’s dream,” his dad says.

Martin, the Oregon coach, appreciates the gesture and deflects the credit. He had recruited Clark out of high school and lost him to Oklahoma State, the Duke basketball of college golf with the expectations and pressure that come with it. Martin had noticed Clark was not in the Oklahoma State lineup at the NCAAs and soon got word he was leaving Oklahoma State.

“I thought, ‘He must really be in a tough place,’” Martin says.

The toughest, it turns out. Clark soon committed to Oregon, and Martin designed a gameplan for Clark that involved more life than it involved golf: “This wasn’t going to be about a change to his swing,” Martin says.

“What Wyndham needed in that moment was love and support,” he adds.

On the Oregon staff was an assistant named John Ellis. He had the chops to earn Clark’s respect, having played nine events on the PGA Tour. He had the sense of humor to tease Wyndham after double bogeys. Ellis “recognized Wyndham was a freakish talent but also was geared to be super intense,” Martin says, and a man nicknamed "Jelly" is born to lighten the mood.

“Wyndham needed to get out of that pressure cooker,” Martin says. “We had to create a program for him where it was fun again.”

Guess it worked: Ellis is Clark's caddy on the PGA Tour, and he was on the bag for wins at the Wells Fargo Championship and U.S. Open.

The new plan spread into Clark’s living arrangements in Eugene. He lived with a host family instead of an apartment on campus. Jeff and Jamie Gaskill and their three girls had hosted Wyndham for a junior tournament when he was 13. Now a young man carrying a heavy heart, Clark this time moved in for his senior year of college, treating the girls “as if they were his own sisters,” Martin says.

"They absolutely adore him," Martin says.

Clark was named Pac-12 Player of the Year with a 69.29 scoring average during the fall season. This year on the PGA Tour, he's second in birdies (320), third on the money list ($10.09 million) and all but a lock for the Ryder Cup roster.

“He's a superstar of a talent," Martin says.

The Gaskills were on the 18th green two weeks ago when Clark clinched the U.S. Open. They were crying. Martin, the Oregon coach, was on the phone with Mike McGraw, the former Oklahoma State coach. They were crying. His English teacher, Valor buddies and Denver coaches watched every Open shot. They were crying.

“I was bawling,” his dad says.

When it’s fun, golf’s really fun.