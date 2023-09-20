GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — What started as a friendly golf exhibition nearly 100 years ago is anything but that now.

The Ryder Cup has become the biggest spectacle in golf, held once every two years between the United States and Europe for nothing more than bragging rights and ownership of a 17-inch gold trophy. Seth Waugh, the CEO at the PGA of America, referred to the Ryder Cup as a “combination of the Olympics and the Super Bowl and a (Rolling) Stones concert.”

While the United States has a 27-14-2 lead in the series dating to 1927, Europe has a 11-9-1 edge going back to 1979 when continental Europe was invited to join players from Britain and Ireland.

The Americans have not won on European soil in 30 years. This could be their best chance to end that drought, coming off a 19-9 mauling in 2021 at Whistling Straits. Of course, they say that every time the Ryder Cup comes to Europe. And the gold trophy never seems to go home with them.

When and where is the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup starts Sept. 29 and ends Oct. 1 at Marco Simone outside Rome.

This is only the third Ryder Cup to be held in continental Europe since European players were invited to play in 1979. The others were at Valderrama in Spain in 1997 and Le Golf National in France in 2018.

How to watch



NBC Universal and Sky Sports provide wall-to-wall television coverage. For American fans, that means getting up early.

USA Network will carry the opening day of fourballs and foursomes from 11:30 p.m. until 10 a.m. On Saturday, USA Network will broadcast team sessions from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and then NBC Sports will pick up coverage until 10 a.m. For the Sunday singles, NBC will start coverage at 3:30 a.m. until its conclusion, expected to be around 11 a.m.

In Europe, Sky Sports will have coverage from the start to the end of the matches each day.

Team USA vs. Team Europe



Zach Johnson is the U.S. captain. The Americans return seven players from the 2021 team that handed Europe its worst loss — Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The four Ryder Cup rookies are U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, British Open champion Brian Harman, Max Homa and Sam Burns. Rickie Fowler rounds out the team. He’s playing for the first time since 2018. Koepka is the only player from LIV Golf on the team, one of the six captain's picks after just missing out on automatic qualifying.

Luke Donald is the European captain. Henrik Stenson was the original choice but was dismissed as captain when he joined LIV Golf. Europe is in a rebuilding year but still has a strong core of experience — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry. The four Ryder Cup rookies are Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg, who turned pro only in June. The LIV effect is strong. Missing from the European team room are Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell. Europe has always leaned on its heritage.

The streak



Nearly half the players at Marco Simone — five Americans and six Europeans — were not even born the last time the Americans won the Ryder Cup in Europe.

That was in 1993 at The Belfry in England. The winning putt came from a Ryder Cup rookie, Davis Love III, who now is a 59-year-old vice captain for the U.S.

Since then, the Americans have lost in Spain, England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and France.

Betting guide

The Americans are always favored, and this year is no exception. FanDuel Sportsbook has Team USA as a slight favorite (-110) over Europe (+125). Even though the U.S. hasn't won away from home since 1993, it is coming off a 19-9 victory, its widest margin ever against Europe.

FanDuel also has odds on who will be the top scorer, and that gets a little tricky. That will depend partially on how often someone plays. Two years ago, the Americans had only one player (Dustin Johnson) go all five matches. Europe had two (Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland).

Scottie Scheffler is favored to earn the most U.S. points (+470) over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (+600). For Europe, Rory McIlroy is the favorite (+430) over Jon Rahm (+500).

***

This week in golf

LPGA AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

SOLHEIM CUP

Site: Casares, Spain.

Course: Finca Cortesin - Casares, Spain

Television: Friday-Saturday, Midnight - 11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-9 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champ: Europe.

Series: United States leads, 10-7.

United States team

Captain: Stacy Lewis

Allisen Corpuz

Ally Ewing

Danielle Kang

Megan Khang

Nelly Korda

Cheyenne Knight

Jennifer Kupcho

Andrea Lee

Lexi Thompson

Lilia Vu

Angel Yin

Rose Zhang

European team

Captain: Suzann Pettersen

Celine Boutier

Carlota Ciganda

Gemma Dryburgh

Linn Grant

Georgia Hall

Caroline Hedwall

Charley Hull

Leona Maguire

Anna Nordqvist

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Madelene Sagstrom

Maja Stark

EUROPEAN TOUR

CAZOO FRENCH OPEN

Course: Le Golf National Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

Purse: $3.25 million. Winner's share: $541,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champ: Guido Migliozzi.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Courses: Pebble Beach GL and Spyglass Hill

Purse: $2.3 million. Winner's share: $345,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champ: Steve Flesch.

LIV GOLF

LIV GOLF-CHICAGO

Course: Rich Harvest Farms - Sugar Grove, Ill.

Purse: $20 million. Winner's share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (The CW app); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (CW Network).

Defending champ: Cameron Smith.

KORN FERRY TOUR

NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Course: Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) - Columbus, Ohio

Purse: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champ: David Lingmerth.

Skins game

Odds to win Solheim Cup

Europe -125

United States +100

Tie +1100

World golf rankings

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 11.50

2. Rory McIlroy, 10.71

3. Jon Rahm, 9.54

4. Viktor Hovland, 7.78

5. Patrick Cantlay, 7.25

6. Xander Schauffele, 6.73

7. Max Homa, 5.22

8. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.07

9. Brian Harman, 4.99

10. Wyndham Clark, 4.83

Ryder Cup

When: Sept. 29-Oct. 1 Where: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Note: Team is final

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

Collin Morikawa

Sam Burns

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

Note: Team is final

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland

Tyrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Fitzpatrick

Ludvig Aberg

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowery

Nicolai Hojgaard