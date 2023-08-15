When Colorado Springs native and Colorado Golf Association all-timer Colin Prater began his second round at the U.S. Amateur with a bogey, he knew he had work to do to make the cut.
Prater went on a run of three birdies and an eagle on his front nine before finishing the day with a 68 at Colorado Golf Club. The score put him in a tie for 40th, good enough to move on the match play portion of the tournament.
In 2020, Prater became only the second player to win the CGA's Amateur and Match Play titles, joining Gary Longfellow.
The match-play bracket begins Wednesday at Cherry Hills Country Club.
Two other golfers with Colorado ties will be a part of Wednesday's Round of 64 as well. The CU and CSU golf programs will be represented.
After a 68 on Monday, Colorado State's Connor Jones continued his hot play with a 70 at Cherry Hills to finish stroke play in a tie for eighth. CU Buffs standout Dylan McDermott fired a 69 at Colorado Golf Club to sit in 27th place.
There is a three-way tie atop the leaderboard at 7-under. Blades Brown, a 16-year-old from Nashville, Tenn., tied the competitive course record at Colorado Golf Club with a 64 Tuesday. Brown vaulted into the top spot, where he is joined by Sampson Zheng and Jackson Buchanan.
For complete scores, click here.
Local scores
Connor Jones, CSU, 68 (CGC) - 70 (CH) - 138
Dylan McDermott, CU, 72 (CH) - 69 (CGC) - 141
Colin Prater, Colorado Springs, 74 (CH) - 68 (CGC) - 142
Missed the cut
Davis Bryant, Aurora, 76 (CGC) - 73 (CH) - 149
Patrick Grady, Denver, 75 (CH) - 74 (CGC) - 149
Jack Castiglia, Lakewood, 74 (CGC) - 77 (CH) - 151
Brandon Knight, CU, 77 (CGC)- 74 (CH) - 151
Nick Nosewicz, Aurora, 75 (CGC) - 80 (CH) - 155
Blake Trimble, Denver, 76 (CH) - 82 (CGC) - 158
Gavin Hagstrom, Fort Collins, 78 (CH)- 81 (CGC) - 159
Cole Nygren, Longmont, 80 (CH) - 82 (CGC) - 162
CH - Cherry Hills Country Club; CGC - Colorado Golf Club