When Colorado Springs native and Colorado Golf Association all-timer Colin Prater began his second round at the U.S. Amateur with a bogey, he knew he had work to do to make the cut.

Prater went on a run of three birdies and an eagle on his front nine before finishing the day with a 68 at Colorado Golf Club. The score put him in a tie for 40th, good enough to move on the match play portion of the tournament.

In 2020, Prater became only the second player to win the CGA's Amateur and Match Play titles, joining Gary Longfellow.

The match-play bracket begins Wednesday at Cherry Hills Country Club.

Two other golfers with Colorado ties will be a part of Wednesday's Round of 64 as well. The CU and CSU golf programs will be represented.

After a 68 on Monday, Colorado State's Connor Jones continued his hot play with a 70 at Cherry Hills to finish stroke play in a tie for eighth. CU Buffs standout Dylan McDermott fired a 69 at Colorado Golf Club to sit in 27th place.

There is a three-way tie atop the leaderboard at 7-under. Blades Brown, a 16-year-old from Nashville, Tenn., tied the competitive course record at Colorado Golf Club with a 64 Tuesday. Brown vaulted into the top spot, where he is joined by Sampson Zheng and Jackson Buchanan.

For complete scores, click here.

Local scores

Connor Jones, CSU, 68 (CGC) - 70 (CH) - 138

Dylan McDermott, CU, 72 (CH) - 69 (CGC) - 141

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colin Prater, Colorado Springs, 74 (CH) - 68 (CGC) - 142

Missed the cut

Davis Bryant, Aurora, 76 (CGC) - 73 (CH) - 149

Patrick Grady, Denver, 75 (CH) - 74 (CGC) - 149

Jack Castiglia, Lakewood, 74 (CGC) - 77 (CH) - 151

Brandon Knight, CU, 77 (CGC)- 74 (CH) - 151

Nick Nosewicz, Aurora, 75 (CGC) - 80 (CH) - 155

Blake Trimble, Denver, 76 (CH) - 82 (CGC) - 158

Gavin Hagstrom, Fort Collins, 78 (CH)- 81 (CGC) - 159

Cole Nygren, Longmont, 80 (CH) - 82 (CGC) - 162

CH - Cherry Hills Country Club; CGC - Colorado Golf Club