The conditions at TPC Colorado were ideal for low scores on Thursday during the first round of The Ascendant.

Nicholas Lindheim and Ryan McCormick fired 6-under 66s to lead the Korn Ferry Tour event in Berthoud. Five players were one stroke behind at 5-under.

Twenty players finished at 4-under.

"I think the fourth hole I hit the best shot of the day, which is probably one of the more challenging holes out here," Lindheim said. "I hit a 7-iron to about four feet, so that was a bonus there. Then I kind of just picked off some birdies on the par 5s and the shorter par 4s."

Lindheim, who is 44th on the Korn Ferry points list, hit 11-of-14 fairways and 15-of-18 greens. He made seven birdies with one bogey. He posted his score early in the day.

"Morning rounds are the toughest I think just because it's cool out and ball's not traveling quite as far as the afternoon," Lindheim said. "So I did a pretty good job managing distance control. A couple loose shots out there, to be honest. I didn't really play my best, but I think I scored well today."

There were 74 players under par on the day after the first round.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

McCormick was as strong at Lindheim on Thursday. He had eight birdies on the card with just two bogeys. He birdied the ninth, which was his last hole of the day. McCormick is 38th on the points list.

"It was nice to get one on nine there," McCormick said."Just kind of made like a 25-, 30-footer. It was kind of nice to end the day, especially having battled a 30-minute break there. To finish with a couple birdies was nice."

A trio of players with Colorado connections sit at 1-under. Fort Collins resident Sam Saunders, former Colorado Buffaloes star Jeremy Paul and Air Force grad Tom Whitney sit in 57th place.

The Ascendant

Rk Name Score T1 Nicholas Lindheim -6 T1 Ryan McCormick -6 T3 Mark Anderson -5 T3 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -5 T3 Frankie Capan III -5 T3 Jake Knapp -5

-- 20 players tied at minus-4

For complete scores, click here