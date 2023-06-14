Scoring conditions were ideal during the first round of the Inspirato Colorado Women's Open on Wednesday.

Amy Lee holds the first-round lead after shooting a 7-under 65 at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club. Lee, who is from Brea, Calif., had no bogeys. Lee plays on the Epson Tour with her best finish a tie for 21st.

Twenty-nine players were under par after the first day.

Two-time champion Becca Huffer is tied for second after going 6-under with no bogeys. The Denver native and Littleton High grad had three birdies in the first five holes and continued stellar play throughout the round. Huffer won the Colorado Women's Open in 2013 and 2019.

Haylee Harford is tied with Huffer after shooting a 66 with eight birdies and two bogeys.

Clariss Guce, the 2022 champ, and 2021 winner Savannah Vilaubi sit in a tie for 16th at 1-under par. U.S. Senior Women's Open champion and Colorado golf legend Jill McGill is tied for 48th.

Two former CU Buffs are in the top 10 with Robyn Choi tied for fourth and Brittany Fan tied for eighth.

The second round begins at 7 am Thursday.