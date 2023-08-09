Match play can be unpredictable and volatile.

Eleven years ago at Cherry Hills Country Club, the nature of match play was on full display.

When the 312 players teed off Aug 13-19 at the 2012 U.S Amateur, there were favorites, there were big names, there were unknowns and a lot of chaos. The chaos led to one of the more memorable tournaments in its 123-year history.

"I think that's what makes our championships unique," U.S. Amateur senior director Ben Kimball said. "It has that element of testing the players both ways. After the stroke-play portion, you kind of take the training wheels off and see what happens in match play."

Legends of the game such as Bobby Jones, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods have lifted the Havemeyer Trophy. Current stars like Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick have won the storied tourney as well.

The future stars of golf were there in 2012, but the two golfers that emerged as finalists were not the household names.

***

The two "unknowns"

Steven Fox and Michael Weaver will always be connected after meeting in the final match in 2012.

Fox, who is currently a real estate agent in Tennessee, played his college golf at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga where he starred from 2009-13. He was All-Southern Conference three times. His college career showed one tournament win, in 2010, and three runner-up finishes during his senior season. In 2012 he fired a 64 at the NCAA regionals.

Even for a high-level college performer, qualifying for the U.S. Amateur wasn't easy.

"Qualifying was a memorable moment for me," Fox told The Denver Gazette. "I remember shanking one shot during one of my rounds in Knoxville and shot 74 in the first round. I came back with 64 in the second round, and I think took maybe third."

Once he got to Cherry Hills, it didn't get any easier.

After the first two days of stroke play at Cherry Hills and Aurora's CommonGround Golf Course, Fox knew he was near the cutline. He made a playoff to reach match play — 17 golfers for 14 spots in the match play bracket. Fox survived the playoff and headed in as the No. 63 seed.

"Once you get in, it's match play," Fox said. "You just need one of the 64 spots. You go up against one golfer. That's all."

Fox wanted a shot, and he got it.

"I got to admit, it was the first time I've had ever really heard of Steven Fox," said Golf Channel analyst Steve Burkowski, who was on the broadcast team in 2012. "Who's this kid from Chattanooga?"

Michael Weaver was part of an outstanding University of California-Berkeley team that included PGA Tour players Max Homa and Michael Kim. Both Kim and Homa were in the field at Cherry Hills.

During his career, Weaver had 12 top-5 finishes and 18 top-10 finishes. He was the only Cal player to finish in the top two at both the NCAA regionals and Pac-12 Championships in the same season. He currently works in finance in California.

"I had my dad caddying for me the whole week and that was really cool," Weaver said. "It was an event that definitely altered the trajectory of my golf career."

Fox and Weaver were in the bracket. So were plenty of other names.

***

The stacked field

The 2012 U.S. Amateur field wowed fans. Even the group that didn't reach match play is impressive.

"The greatest thing about the amateur is that you are surrounded by the best amateur players in the world that are right on the cusp," Kimball said. "And that was certainly the case in 2012."

Players who didn't make match play were future 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, 2021 Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama, the No. 6-ranked player in the world, Xander Schauffele, and pros Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise and Trey Mullinax.

The match-play bracket included Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Homa, Daniel Berger, Talor Gooch, Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners. That group has compiled 75 PGA Tour wins and eight major championships.

"We saw Justin Thomas and Max Homa and Jordan Spieth in the field. You know the list just goes on and on," Kimball said. "I don't think anybody in that particular week back in 2012 was thinking gentlemen by the name of Steven Fox and Michael Weaver would be in contention."

"I was kind of happy that I didn't run into them and maybe got a little lucky in the draw," Fox said.

Fox did run into Chris Williams in the quarterfinals. Williams, who was from Moscow, Idaho, was the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world and a college star at Washington.

"Coming into the tourney, I was exhausted. I played a lot of golf that summer," Williams said. "It’s the last big tournament before heading back to college so I was excited to play in it."

Williams, an assistant coach at Auburn, making it to Cherry Hills was an adventure. He missed his flight and didn't play his practice round at CommonGround. He did get a chance to play a practice round at Cherry Hills with college teammates C.T. Pan and Justin Thomas.

"I played the back nine with Justin," Williams said. "I remember thinking that this golf course is hard and now I have one day to figure out how far the ball travels."

Williams shot 65 at CommonGround and 73 at Cherry Hills during stroke play to advance to match play. Even with the lack of preparation, Williams didn't miss a beat until he ran into Fox in the quarterfinals. Fox won 4 and 2 to move on.

"I was so mentally exhausted from the entire summer that I felt like I kind of gave away some shots," Williams said about the match with Fox.

While Fox didn't run into the big names during his run, the competition was strong. He beat No. 2-seed Jeff Osberg in the first round and got past Douglas Hanzel and Zack Munroe before meeting up with Williams. After his win over Williams, Fox had Brandon Hagy in the semifinals. He won 2-up.

"I got 4-up on Williams and really had to hold on to get that win," Fox said. "Cherry Hills played firm and fast the whole week. My short game was on. Putting and chipping is what saved me the whole week."

Weaver's run to the final was filled with players that ended up on the PGA Tour. In the first round, Weaver beat Zac Blair before taking on Patrick Rodgers in the round of 32.

"I played Zac Blair in the first round who recently finished second at The Travelers Championship," Weaver said. "Then I played Patrick Rodgers, who I think was one of the top-ranked amateurs in the world. He was kind of in the same class as Thomas and I beat him in the round of 32.

"It was very satisfying for me and gave me a lot of confidence for the rest of the week."

His next match was with Alvin Choi. Weaver never led in the match until he won on the 19th hole to move onto the semifinals. His first three matches were close before beating Ricardo Gouveia 4 and 3 to set up the semifinal match with Thomas.

Weaver started out fast against Thomas with birdies on the first three holes and five in the first 10 to build a good lead against the college player of the year from Alabama. Thomas tried to cut the lead several times, but Weaver always answered with a clutch shot.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Heading to the 16th hole, Thomas had trimmed the lead to 2-up. The college freshman fired a shot to 15 feet. Weaver followed up with his own remarkable shot to seven feet.

Thomas missed his birdie putt while Weaver drained his. The match was over.

"It is definitely more fun to tell people that I beat Justin Thomas to qualify for The Masters and the U.S. Open rather than some guy who is no longer in professional golf," Weaver said.

The U.S. Amateur semifinalists earn exemptions for The Masters and U.S. Open.

The final was set between two players playing some of their best golf.

"You fill out a bracket like March Madness," Burkowski said. "It looked like we were going to get Thomas and Hagy in the final. Well, that didn't happen."

***

The final

The final did not disappoint as the No. 60-seed Weaver matched up with Fox, No. 63.

"I felt pretty confident going into the final," Weaver said. "I was playing really well and after winning a couple of matches, I really felt I could win the tournament."

Weaver and Fox went back and forth through a 36-hole match.

"I don't recall much of the middle of the match," Fox said. "I made a 15 footer on the 35th hole to cut the lead and I got a little lucky on the last hole."

Weaver had a chance to wrap up the match with a 5-foot par putt on the 36th hole of the match. The putt hit the back of the hole and spun out to tie the match. Fox and Weaver went back to the first hole for sudden death.

"I had two putts to get the win," Weaver said. "I had a big breaker and I just ran it too far past the hole to leave myself a nasty putt for par."

Back on the first hole, Weaver ended up far left and would need two shots to get his ball on the green from the nasty rough. Fox went safe and hit his approach to 18 feet. He curled in a downhill birdie putt and took home the title.

"The line was good. The speed was good, and it just went in," Fox said.

"And then I just blacked out."

***

The lasting impact

Fox is the lowest seed to win the U.S Amateur. It earned him a spot in the 2013 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.

"There's no word to describe it,” Fox said. "It was a special time, not only for me, but my family."

Weaver also got a chance to play in the three majors and made the cut in the 2013 U.S. Open played at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Penn., a tournament won by Justin Rose.

"I think I lost by 20 shots and finished 64th," Weaver said of the U.S. Open. "My dad was there with me and the final round was on Father's Day, so that was really cool."

Both men played professionally but have moved on. Weaver tried to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Amateur but fell short. Fox got his amateur status back this summer and is playing golf for fun.

Fox's run at Cherry Hills was one to remember. His name will always be part of USGA history.

"Every moment was memorable," Fox said, I was there for 10 days and every day was a magical moment. I wasn't a star golfer. I wasn't Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth."

"But everything happens for a reason."

2023 U.S. Amateur

When: Aug. 14-20

Where: Cherry Hills Country Club (Par 71, 7,394 yards) and Colorado Golf Club (co-host) (Par 72, 7,560 yards)

Schedule of play

Monday: Stroke play (18 holes) at both courses

Tuesday: Stroke play (18 holes) at both courses

Wednesday: Match play (round of 64) at Cherry Hills

Thursday: Match play (Round of 32 and 16) at Cherry Hills

Friday: Match play (quarterfinals) at Cherry Hills

Saturday: Match play (semifinals) at Cherry Hills

Sunday: Match play (Championship) at Cherry Hills

Defending champ: Sam Bennett

TV: Wednesday (3-4 p.m. Peacock; 4-6 p.m. Golf Channel), Thursday (4-5 p.m. Peacock; 5-7 p.m. Golf Channel), Friday (3-4 p.m. Peacock; 4-6 p.m. Golf Channel), Saturday (1-2 p.m Golf Channel; 2-4 p.m. NBC), Sunday (1-2 p.m. Peacock; 2-4 p.m. NBC).

Tickets: Click here