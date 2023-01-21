SEATTLE — Alexandar Georgiev made a New Year’s resolution to read 24 books ... biographies, novels, everything else in between.
Plenty of words for an inquisitive mind.
Reading is just one of the ways Georgiev unwinds from the intense demands of being the Colorado Avalanche’s starting goaltender.
“I try to listen to audiobooks quite a bit,” Georgiev told The Gazette on Friday night, fresh off a 28-save victory in Vancouver. “I like being on the road going for dinner or seeing something new.”
It’s not so easy keeping a clear head in between the pipes. Just look back to a Jan. 6 road loss at the Canucks. Georgiev, after giving up three goals over a span of less than three minutes, smashed his stick multiple times on the crossbar in frustration. The emotional outburst helped make sense of Jared Bednar’s coaching adjustment.
Georgiev, acquired from the Rangers last summer to be Colorado’s starting goalie, rested for three consecutive January games ... Chicago, Ottawa and Detroit.
"Georgiev is feeling good physically, and obviously he wants the net, but there's a relief to just be able to take a mental break for a few days,” coach Jared Bednar said. “And just know the team's success and failures (aren’t) on you."
Georgiev, in retrospect, admits to some initial frustration over the decision. The Avalanche had lost six-of-seven games when backup Pavel Francouz took over in net. But he quickly leaned into the rest for the betterment of his psyche. Plus, more time to hit the books.
“I got a little break from playing time,” Georgiev said. “A little refresh for the mind.”
It worked.
He returned with some of his best play in an Avalanche sweater. Georgiev, in road wins at Calgary and Vancouver this week, combined to make 62-of-64 saves. That amounts to a .969 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against average. He was at his best late in the Flames victory with Colorado being heavily outshot in the third period.
“They were pushing hard. We gave up some chances, but (Georgiev) was calm and cool in the net,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. “Really good performance by him.”
Georgiev explained his mindset during rest before the resurgence.
“It was a lot of practice time,” he said. “(Francouz) did such a good job in those few games. I just had to practice well and wait for my game. … It feels good to get back on track."
Georgiev earned another night of rest Saturday, on the second night of back-to-back games, with Francouz in net against the Kraken.
“Now, we should have two goalies that we can play that are rested and feeling good about their game,” Bednar said.