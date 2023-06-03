Continuity was a foreign concept when Aaron Gordon came to Denver.

Up until the trade in March of 2021, Gordon had a different coach just about every year dating back to high school. After concluding a decorated prep career under coach Tim Kennedy at Archbishop Mitty in San Jose, Calif., Gordon spent a season playing for Sean Miller, who attended a Nuggets playoff game in Denver, at the University of Arizona. After a strong freshman campaign in Tucson, Gordon went the one-and-done route.

Orlando drafted him fourth overall in the 2014 draft. In five-plus seasons with the Magic, Gordon played under five different coaches: Jacque Vaughn, James Borrego, Scott Skiles, Frank Vogel and Steve Clifford. That made for a lot of different assistant coaches, trainers and player-development personnel coming and quickly going.

“There was a lot of movement in there,” Gordon said Saturday, after the Nuggets practiced ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at Ball Arena.

Michael Malone made it eight coaches in as many years once the trade was finalized. Malone was in his sixth season with the Nuggets when Gordon arrived, and the team’s identity was well established behind Nikola Jokic’s ascension. That made adaptation easier, as did Gordon’s natural fit on the roster.

“Just being able to come in and be myself, that was the biggest thing,” Gordon said.

“They told me from the jump, ‘We got you for a reason. Just be yourself and everything will work out.’ That's what it came down to. Even in the first game, it was just like a breath of fresh air just because it was like the first time I was able to just like get a back cut and then just like an easy dunk. There was just so much going on on the floor, so much spacing, and it seemed like everybody complemented each other so well.”

A lack of continuity early in a career could serve as an excuse for a lack of development. Gordon tried to use it to his advantage, taking something from everyone.

“I got to pick the brain of brilliant coaches for maybe just a year at a time, but still, I got to pick up little pieces,” Gordon said, naming all five of his Orlando coaches. “I hope I'm not missing anybody. Sorry if I am.”

Gordon didn’t miss a name. He hardly missed a shot in Denver’s Game 1 win over Miami after an 0-2 start. His first shot, an open 3-pointer, was way long. And Jimmy Butler blocked his second shot. From there, Gordon got his own rebound and finished, starting a dominating stretch.

“Early in that game, they were switching some things that allowed Aaron to sit down in that paint and post up a smaller player,” Malone said. “I think he had 14 of his 16 points in that first half and got us off to a great start.”

After Gordon’s hot start, the Heat stopped switching as easily. He didn’t expect Miami to continue to switch on his pick-and-roll actions with Jamal Murray again in Game 2. There might be fewer mismatch opportunities if that is the case, but Gordon’s keeping his approach mostly the same.

“I'm going to just run out in transition, try and get deep seals, continue to be aggressive with whoever is in front of me,” Gordon said.

A blend of aggressive and selfless play has made Gordon a popular teammate in Denver. His defensive effort guarding opposing stars has been an important constant throughout the playoff run. He’s content with whatever shots come his way, even if he’s taking fewer than he did when he was a primary option in Orlando.

Gordon signed a four-year contract extension with the Nuggets months after arriving in Denver. Following a hectic start to his career, Gordon’s now a big piece of the continuity that has benefited the Nuggets on their way to the franchise’s first Finals.