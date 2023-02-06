Connie Johnson craned her head to look behind her and realized the man accused of killing her daughter was sitting directly three rows back.

“Oh my god, I don’t think I can be here,” she sobbed.

She got up and scurried past Coban Porter — a member of the University of Denver's basketball and younger brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. — and through the court's heavy wooden doors, her husband following behind her.

After a couple of minutes, she returned to her seat more composed but still visibly shaken. It was the first time that Johnson had been in the same room as the man charged with vehicular homicide in the death of her daughter, Katharina Rothman, a Denver mother who was killed while driving an Uber near the University Denver.

Porter, dressed in a black suit and white pressed shirt, quietly cried with his head down during his second advisement Monday. Occasionally his attorney, Harvey Steinberg, consoled him.

“You okay?” he asked.

Porter was flanked by six members of his family and friends.

The DU basketball player is charged with four felonies in connection to the death of Rothman, 42, last month, including vehicular homicide-DUI and vehicular assault-DUI. Two of the charges against Porter are linked to her passenger, who survived the crash.

Porter, 21, said six words in court — “Yes sir,” “Yes sir,” “No sir” — in response to Judge Arnie Beckman’s routine questions about whether he understood the process.

Rothman’s family took up the first two rows of Courtroom 2300 in the Denver Detention Center.

Johnson was visibly upset during the proceeding, at times hugging a female relative who sat beside her on the right and burying her head in her husband's shoulder on her left.

Denver police said that Porter had alcohol on his breath and was slurring his words in the accident, which happened at 1:54 a.m. on Jan 22.

Porter’s first appearance happened in a vacuum the Sunday of the crash, so this was the first time he had appeared in public since the accident. His brother, Michael Porter Jr., posted a $2,000 bail that afternoon.

Neither Rothman nor Porter’s family commented as they walked somberly from the courthouse. A GoFundMe has been established to help the woman's family pay their bills.

Denver prosecutors Austin Leighy and Mary Krenzen are trying the case for the Second Judicial District.

Porter waived his right to have his preliminary hearing held in 35 days and the judge scheduled the prelim for April 11.