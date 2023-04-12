Jamal Murray joked about his right thumb, but Michael Malone spoke more seriously about the sprained digit.

Murray was a full participant in Wednesday’s intense practice, the first as the Nuggets prepared to start their first-round playoff series against the Timberwolves, Thunder or Pelicans on Sunday at Ball Arena.

When asked to gauge the health of his thumb after resting for most of the final stretch of the regular season, Murray answered literally.

“It’s right here,” Murray said with a wry grin, looking down at his dominant right hand.

Then, he provided a brief update.

“It’s good. It’s a little sore, gotta tape it.”

There wasn’t any tape on his right hand when media were allowed into the gym for a series of shooting competitions at the end of practice, but Malone said it’s a tricky injury that lingers and easily could be re-aggravated.

“He looked good. The thumb is the thumb, unfortunately. I don’t think it’s going to be, like, great at any point,” the Nuggets coach said.

“Every time he catches the ball, every time somebody hits him in that area, there’s going to be something there. But one thing I know about Jamal Murray – we haven’t seen him the last two postseasons – but that kid is physically and mentally tough. If anybody can play through that kind of a nagging injury, it definitely will be Jamal.”

As bothersome as the jammed or sprained thumb might be, the Nuggets’ starting point guard is in a better spot than the last two postseasons. Wednesday marked two years since Murray tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a game at Golden State, an injury that sidelined him for each of the last two postseasons. He jokingly chided the reporter who reminded him of the date.

“I’m trying not to have my mind on it. That’s the biggest thing. I try not to separate it as my good leg and my bad leg,” Murray said. “I have two good legs.”

Two good legs and nine good fingers will have to be good enough, as Murray looks to return to the level of postseason play he demonstrated in the 2020 bubble.

“It was just sore. Every catch, every shot, I’m always fiddling with it, trying to make it feel better. It will be OK — nothing I haven’t dealt with before,” Murray said.

“I’m still thinking about it. It’s my shooting hand, so it’s a little bothersome, but I’ll be fine.”

The rest of the Nuggets expected to be in the rotation are healthy. Malone said Nikola Jokic looked good after missing some time with a calf strain, and Aaron Gordon added the week off between games has done his body some good. Collin Gillespie, yet to make his professional debut after breaking his leg in the summer, was the only Nuggets player limited Wednesday, according to the coach.

***

Nuggets first-round schedule

Game 1: Sunday, 8:30 p.m., Ball Arena, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, 8 p.m., Ball Arena, TNT

Game 3: Friday, 7:30 p.m., TBD, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 23, 7:30 p.m, TBD, TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25, time TBD, Ball Arena, television TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, April 27, time TBD, television TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, April 29, time TBD, Ball Arena, television TBD*

*If necessary