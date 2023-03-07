Jamal Murray is leading in a different sense while he waits to become the Denver Nuggets’ franchise record-holder for made 3-pointers.

After making five 3s and scoring a game-high 24 points in Monday’s 118-113 win over Toronto, Murray is two behind former teammate Will Barton III. Barton was on the visiting bench Monday after recently signing with the Raptors.

“He was challenging me,” Murray said postgame. “He said ‘Don’t get it tonight.’”

Murray had made four or more 3s in each of the last four games he played, so setting the record Wednesday against the Bulls is more than in reach. While he waits to become the Nuggets’ leader in made 3s, he’s showing off his leadership. Reggie Jackson said Murray has helped explain some sets he’s still learning and put him in positions to succeed when they share the court.

“He’s been making my job easy. He’s been talking me through where I need to be,” Jackson said. “I think he’s been getting us into easy sets, so I don’t have to think much. Then, we can just get out there and play.”

Murray and the rest of his new teammates have encouraged Jackson to be himself and play freely and aggressively. The message seemed to get through Monday. Jackson made just two of his seven shots in the first three quarters against Toronto. He finished 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3 with 13 points, five assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes.

“We don’t care if he misses shots,” Murray said. “We want him to understand that if you’re open shoot it. If it’s a good shot, shoot it. I thought he was aggressive all night and did a good job.”

Jackson feels like he’s been pressing a bit in his first six games with the Nuggets. Monday was his first Nuggets game with double-digit points and his most efficient shooting night. The game came on the heels of a 0-for-7 shooting night Friday against Memphis, but his new teammates have been consistent even if Jackson’s game hasn’t been to this point.

“They’ve just been very encouraging. They’ve been allowing me to play. They’re allowing me to play through my mistakes. They’re not harping on me too much for messing up,” Jackson said. “I’m always hard on myself, but it was allowing me to just kind of not think as much and just go play instinctually.”

Playing instinctually is a byproduct of knowing what to do and when to do it, and Jackson admitted he’s not there yet. There are still 17 regular-season games before the playoffs start, and Denver’s seven-game lead atop the Western Conference could provide some low-stakes opportunities for Jackson and the rest of the second unit to figure out how to play at a different speed.

“I’m just trying to play a little bit faster. I would like to get more of these sets down so that we can play free but also know a few things to go to, to slow the game back down and great us in great sets to get great shots,” Jackson said. “I’m just taking this game-by-game and trying to figure this out as quickly as possible.”