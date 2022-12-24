DENVER – The part of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.’s return that most excited Nuggets coach Michael Malone the most had little to do with scoring.
Murray scored 25 points on 17 shots against Portland on Friday, but it was 12 assists, eight rebounds and two steals that encouraged the Nuggets coach.
“I’ve been on him about not just scoring,” Malone said after Denver’s 120-107 win, adding complete performances like that will help Murray reach All-Star status.
“The scoring, Jamal does that in his sleep. The rebounding - eight boards tonight - the playmaking – 12 assists, three turnovers - that’s a four-to-one ratio; that’s outstanding. But I also felt he had some terrific defensive possessions.”
After missing a game to tend to soreness in his left knee, Murray spent most of the game guarding Portland star Damian Lillard or switching onto Jerami Grant in the post. Lillard dropped 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his first game against the Nuggets this season and followed with a 40-point, 12-assist double-double in the teams’ second meeting of the season. That made his 34-point game with eight assists and seven rebounds Friday a little easier to stomach.
“Everybody’s got to be locked in when he’s got the ball. Everybody was locked in today,” Murray said after earning one of the two chains awarded to the team’s best defenders.
“I think we did a good job.”
Porter made his return after missing the 13 previous games with a heel issue. He hit a couple of 3-pointers and scored 18 points, but like Murray, it was the other stuff – five rebounds, two assists and a steal, that Malone wanted to talk about.
“I definitely saw the discipline, the urgency, the want to,” Malone said of Porter’s defensive effort, citing a play when Porter dove on the floor, attempting to win a possession.
“I think Michael understands he’s a hell of an offensive player but don’t sell yourself short. You can be impactful on both ends, and that’s what this team needs. Whoever is on the floor, you got to be impactful on both ends, especially defense, because that will ignite the offense and give us easier baskets.”
Like Murray, Porter's ability to shoot and score is of little concern. The attention to detail, especially on the defensive end, has helped him improve on the other end, as has more experience in the league and better conditioning.
“Just the mindset of trying to help my team win, I think goes a long way,” Porter said. “You don’t want to be that guy that doesn’t help your team win, so that mindset has helped, and then the multiple efforts is a big thing. You’ve got to be in shape to do that. I’ve been trying to get in shape.”
The Nuggets' potential when locked in on the defensive end was on display in the third quarter of Friday’s game. Denver dominated the third, 35-16, which more than accounted for the Nuggets' 13-point margin of victory. Murray (12) and Porter (11) combined to outscore Portland in the period. Porter also grabbed four of his rebounds in the third. The Nuggets allowed just 43 points after halftime, a strong follow up after Denver limited Memphis to 91 points on Tuesday.
“Nobody starts off the season perfect,” Murray said. “Obviously, we had a little rough patch. We’re inconsistent at times, but I think we’re starting to find ourselves and where everybody’s going to be, not just on offense, but defensively where we should be.”
“We’ve got a long way to go, but, yeah, I think we’re starting to realize how good we can be as a team,” Porter added. “We’ve got so many good pieces.”
Up next
The Nuggets (20-11) host the Phoenix Suns (19-14) at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the nightcap of ABC and ESPN's Christmas Day slate.