Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic took steps toward individual milestones Tuesday but responded quite differently to their progress.

“Oooooh,” Jokic said, feigning excitement after learning he was on pace to average a triple-double following his 26-point, 18-rebound and 15-assist performance in Tuesday’s 122-113 win over the Pelicans at Ball Arena.

The back-to-back Most Valuable Player, who could join Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double, followed up more sincerely.

“It’s nice, of course. It’s not something I’m striving to do it. It just happened to be,” he said. “I’m happy as long as we are winning the game and the team and players are happy around me.”

Murray is admittedly striving for the franchise record for career 3-pointers. After going 7 of 12 from deep and scoring a game-high 32 points against the Pelicans, Murray passed J.R. Smith and moved into second place with 771 made 3-pointers with the Nuggets. Former teammate Will Barton III has the franchise record, for now.

“I’ll get there in like three games,” Murray said with a playful bravado.

As excited as he might be about climbing to the top spot, Murray said he didn’t come out with an aggressive mindset. Murray made his first three attempts from 3 in the first quarter.

“I was just open early, and I got to find a rhythm early,” Murray explained. “That just kind of set me up for the rest of the game.”

The hot start also encouraged Nuggets coach Michael Malone to ride Murray’s hot hand early. Instead of heading to the bench in the middle of the first quarter so he can help the bench close the opening quarter and start the second, Murray continued to play alongside Jokic while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had his minutes staggered with the reserves.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I don’t want to be the guy that puts the fire out,” Malone said.

Murray added six assists and five assists, finished 10 of 21 from the field and made all five of his free throws.

Jokic will take averages of 25.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10 assists into Thursday's game against Golden State. He was on pace for his triple-double at every stop. He posted four points, five rebounds and five assists in the first quarter and had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists at halftime. He completed his triple-double with his 10th assist, which came with 6:49 left in the third quarter. Learning the Nuggets are 16-0 this season when he has a triple-double did little to change his tone.

“We know what is (behind) the success,” Jokic said with a healthy dose of sarcasm still present. “We know what we need to do.”

Hyland heads out early

Bones Hyland had his minutes cut Tuesday and took off before the Nuggets opened the locker room to media following the game.

With trade rumors flying around, Hyland was part of a bench unit that struggled in the first half of Tuesday’s game. Malone gave Christian Braun a chance to play and stuck with the rookie in the second half. Hyland finished the game with two points, one assist and one turnover in 4-plus minutes of playing time. The Nuggets lost that stretch by eight points.

Malone said there wasn’t a plan to reduce Hyland’s role in order to increase Braun’s playing time. That’s just what the game called for, Malone added.

“I stand with Bones. Bones is on our team. I stand with everybody in that locker room,” the Nuggets coach said. “He got a chance to play tonight. That group was struggling a little bit. It wasn’t just because of Bones Hyland. I threw CB out there, and I thought CB had a good night. I’m with every one of our players win, lose or draw.”