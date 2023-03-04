Jamal Murray started to torch his old friend when he decided to fight fire with fire.

Those unfamiliar with the shared history between Murray and Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks would have assumed they are strictly foes, but it’s the opposite. Both Canadians, more specifically Ontarians, played for the CIA Bounce AAU program and have maintained a friendship since their prep days.

“We grew up 40 minutes away from each other. He knows my family really well; I know his. When I’m in Memphis, I go see him. When he’s in Denver, he comes to see me,” Murray explained after the Nuggets’ 113-97 win over Memphis on Friday at Ball Arena. “We have a healthy relationship. It’s just when we’re on the court, it’s a lot of fun when … he’s out trying to get a stop and I’m out there just trying to score a bucket. It just gets really fun. We love playing like that. We’ve been doing that for a long time.”

Brooks, from Mississauga, made a point to find Murray, from Kitchener, early in the game. The Memphis guard tried to prevent Murray from catching Denver’s in-bounds passes from the jump. When Murray created enough separation to catch the ball, he could count on being bumped on the way down the court. It appeared to bother him early. Murray missed all three of his shots in the first quarter and had five points on eight shots at halftime. Murray and Brooks appeared to share some unfriendly words when the second quarter ended before heading to their respective locker rooms.

“Those guys have such a unique relationship because they go back so far ago. They’re friends. Obviously in between the lines, they’re not friends, and they shouldn’t be,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

“Jamal’s probably got a lot of respect for Dillon and the job he does. He did a really good job on Jamal. Then, Jamal finally, I felt, if there’s a guy in your face and all over you, you just got to go at them. You got to go through his chest. You got to go around him. You got to be physical right back, and I felt Jamal did that.”

Murray finished with 22 points on 19 shots to go with nine assists and five rebounds. He got his big second half started with two of his four 3-pointers. He used a Nikola Jokic screen to free himself from Brooks before hitting a 3 from the top of the key on Denver’s first possession of the second half. Brooks defended Murray almost perfectly a few minutes later, pressuring the Nuggets guard from the top of the key all the way to the corner. Murray picked up his dribble with a few second left on the shot clock. When no pass presented itself, Murray heaved up a heavily contested shot from the corner, and it touched nothing but net.

“I really don’t trip when I have a slow start. I was just trying to find people,” Murray said.

“I just let the game come to me sometimes, and the game came to me today.”

The friendly foes got even more intense in the fourth quarter. While playing alongside a second unit that struggled in their first-half stint, Murray got things going with a step-back jumper that left Brooks defenseless. Murray yelled in his friend’s ear the whole way down the court before the Grizzlies, down by five after leading by as many as 11 in the first half, called timeout. Murray kept it going by driving past Brooks for a couple of strong layups that helped the Nuggets to a seven-point lead when Jokic returned for the final stretch.

“It’s fun. I really admire Jamal’s ability to, as people are talking crazy to him or whatever, it seems to raise his game. I admire that, because that’s how every player wants to be. … Dillon Brooks is a great defender,” Michael Porter Jr. said.

“To see Jamal get the better of that matchup once it got heated was really good to see, especially just for Jamal’s confidence because he’s been through that ACL tear. He looks, to me, better than ever.”

With the rest of the starters back on the court, Murray finished his night with a 3-pointer that put the Nuggets up 15 in the final six minutes. That was enough for Murray to get in the last word between friends thanks to his strong second half.

“He’s going to do what he does. He likes to talk, get under your skin, make it tough for you to be super physical, but I’ve been playing against him since high school,” Murray said. “So, I just countered that with my own aggression, shot making and my own chatter.”

Up next

The Nuggets have a chance to take another step toward the top seed in the Western Conference when Toronto comes to town on Monday.