In his MLB Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Luke Zahlmann takes you around the Rockies and MLB:

The World Baseball Classic started one of Jose Altuve's most interesting years yet.

In the fifth inning of a Venezuela-United States quarterfinal, he took a Daniel Bard fastball off his right hand and began a rollercoaster season with two months of rehab and thumb surgery. Then a left oblique injury threw another curveball into his attempts to lead the Houston Astros' World Series defense.

His return to full health has been historic and left behind the injuries that once plagued him. In Monday and Tuesday's wins over the Texas Rangers, he hit five combined home runs — three came in the first three innings of the second game. It was just the fourth time in major-league history that a player has hit three home runs in as many innings to start a game.

The five home runs across seven combined innings was a major-league first.

"It obviously doesn’t happen very often, but I’m happy it happened, especially in the last month of the season when we’re trying to get to first place (and) stay there," Altuve told reporters. "Good timing."

The long balls came just a week after he hit for his first career cycle at Fenway Park. It completed the feat he missed out on in 2016 when the second baseman tripped rounding second base. He was going for third and a triple to complete the cycle.

The seven-game span saw Altuve hit .375 with eight extra-base hits and a 1.406 OPS.

More important, it has kept the Astros atop the American League West. Houston swept Texas to gain the first-place spot by a game over the Seattle Mariners and outscored the Rangers 35-10 in the three-game sweep.

None of it has been possible without the team's leader.

"He goes, we go," Mauricio Dubón told The Athletic. "That’s how we’ve been. Every time he does it, we’re not surprised, really, but at the same time, it’s unreal what he does. If he goes, we go."

The lineage of Altuve's career homers is a winding one.

His home run to the train tracks of Minute Maid Park off Aroldis Chapman won the Astros a fourth game of the ALCS and sent them to the World Series in 2019.

Altuve's stretch of seven home runs in Houston's 2017 World Series run gave way quickly to one of the sport's largest cheating scandals, and certainly the largest in non-steroid history. In some ways, it even cast doubt on the homer off Chapman as Altuve held his jersey closed jogging to home — some have made the assertion that he was hiding a buzzer to give him a heads up before pitches.

Instead of falling into despair after the allegations and continuous boos, Altuve continued on with his potential Hall of Fame career.

Since 2018, he has been named an AL All-Star three times and hit at least .298 in four of the six seasons, including 2023's mark of .316. He also reached 2,000 career hits in August.

He has top-five marks in Astros history in average, hits, doubles, home runs and stolen bases, among others.

"He can hit anything," third baseman Alex Bregman told MLB.com. "He can hit standing upside down. He can flat-out hit."

The Astros had never won a title before Altuve came along, and they have two — one, depending on how you feel about electronic sign stealing — in his 12-plus seasons.

Venezuela's WBC run was cut short when Altuve exited. The Astros have won five of the last six AL West titles but spent the year chasing the Rangers without their leader.

He's back, and the Astors appear to be, too.

***

What I'm Hearing

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

—Ryan Feltner is on the doorstep of a return to a major-league mound.

A comebacker in May sidelined the starter with a concussion and skull fracture, but his rehab will take another step forward Thursday. He will start for Triple-A Albuquerque six days after his three-inning start with High-A Spokane. The hope is he can make it back before the Rockies close their 2023 season against the Minnesota Twins.

He wears an EvoShield protective pad inside his hat now and has said he likely will for the foreseeable future.

The Rockies just want him to wear their jersey again. Getting back on the mound before season's end has been the team and Feltner's goal.

—Corbin Carroll is making enough waves for Arizona, but he will soon have a friend joining him in the majors.

The league's No. 10 prospect, Jordan Lawlar, is being promoted to the Diamondbacks as part of September's influx of young talent. The 21-year-old shortstop had a spot cleared from him when the team designated Nick Ahmed for assignment. He had been with the club for a decade.

The move will leave the Diamondbacks' roster with just four players over 30 years old and a lineup routinely stocked with top prospects like Carroll, Lawlar, Alek Thomas and Ketel Marte.

Lawlar played at Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno this year. He hit .278 and 20 homers in 105 games between the two levels to go with his 36 stolen bases.

***

What I'm Seeing

—The Baltimore Orioles are largely the team Colorado is striving to become.

Their young core came from years of subpar seasons. Trades and high draft picks landed them a bevy of players who are now making an impact in the majors. Adley Rutschman, Austin Hays, Gunnar Henderson and others are taking the reins of the storied franchise and setting milestones while doing it.

Baltimore's 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday clinched its 84th consecutive series of two-or-more games without being swept. The mark set an American League record.

The streak has been a big part of why the Orioles have risen to the top of the AL East and hold the league's best record. For a roster with limited experience, the consistency is rare and sets a blueprint for what young teams should strive to be.

Baltimore also has the majors' No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday coming, with Colton Cowser (No. 14) and Heston Kjerstad (No. 24) too. The streak may be just beginning.

***

Minor League Minute

The minors have been testing out automated strike zones, and the system was changed this week after early problems with proper zones.

Both of the Triple-A leagues were going with traditional zones largely based on a common measurable like height. Now, the zone will better adjust to each hitter's body type, rather than just their measurements. The new zone is said to be "two baseballs above the midpoint" of a batter's hip, or right above the belt in most cases.

The automated ball-strike technology the league has been using in the minors is becoming more advanced and will allow the zone to better adjust to each batter. It will be more helpful for hitters with unique stances — the previous system made a generic strike zone for each hitter's height, and not their height when in a batting stance.

All of the tinkering is in an effort to build the best system for when automated balls and strikes inevitably reach the majors. The league tested pitching clocks before bringing them to MLB and will do the same with most proposed changes.

The most likely iteration to reach the bigs will be a challenge system. An umpire will call balls and strikes, but a batter will be able to "challenge" the call by touching his head and asking for confirmation from the automated zone.

Changes are coming, but the biggest will take place on the farm to ensure smooth sailing in the majors. The latest tinkering of the zone is another step toward automation joining MLB.