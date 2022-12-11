DENVER – A conversation with coach helped Kentavious Caldwell-Pope get back to being a complete player.
During a recent stretch where shots weren’t falling for the veteran at their typical rate, the first-year Nugget got a reminder not to let his offensive dry spell disrupt the defensive ability that made him so attractive to Denver’s front office this offseason. The 29-year-old has leaned into the popular 3-and-D label but when one of those aspects is missing from his game, he becomes more one dimensional.
“I don’t like specialists. We don’t want specialists, you know what I mean?” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Saturday’s win over the Jazz. “Guys who are a one-trick pony. Everybody’s got to bring something to the party.”
Caldwell-Pope brought it on both ends against the Jazz. He took the right shots as demonstrated by his 6-of-9 night from the field. All of his misses came from 3-point range where he still went 3 for 6 to finish with 15 points and added three assists. He might’ve had a fourth helper but called his own number late in the second quarter when Nikola Jokic attracted an extra defender and found Caldwell-Pope behind the 3-point line in the middle of the floor. Caldwell-Pope caught the ball with his right hand in a way that suggested he would quickly swing the ball to Jamal Murray on the left wing. Jazz center Kelly Olynyk thought he read Caldwell-Pope’s mind and jumped the passing lane only for the Nuggets’ starting shooting guard to transition the ball smoothly into his shooting pocket for an open 3.
The last time Caldwell-Pope scored more than 15 points was the Nov. 18 game in Dallas when he put up 18 points on 13 shots. In the stretch since that game, Caldwell-Pope had a couple of games where he attempted fewer than five shots, not that he’s worried about that.
“Sometimes it don’t come my way. Sometimes it does. Sometimes I’m just getting up three shots. Sometimes the offense is going through another player, and they got it going, so it’s a lot that we deal with,” Caldwell-Pope told The Denver Gazette in the locker room postgame.
“I just try to stay consistent no matter if I’m getting three shots or 10 shots.”
On the defensive end, he started the night matched up with Talen Horton-Tucker, who finished the night 8 of 18 from the field. He grabbed all six of his rebounds on the defensive glass and added a steal. He finished a plus-nine in 34 minutes of playing time in a game the Nuggets won by five.
“Last three games, I think he’s been really good. I think he’s getting back to not just worrying about (his) shot,” Malone said.
“He’s been locked in defensively. I think he’s shooting the ball with confidence.”
It was the kind of two-way performance the Nuggets came to expect from the player they traded for this summer after his strong start to the season. A minor wrist sprain complicated the last couple of weeks. Caldwell-Pope still played with a black wrap around his right wrist, but that didn’t stop him from contributing on both ends of the court.
“Oh man, it felt good just to have that type of rhythm out there,” Caldwell-Pope said.
“I’ve been up and down and just trying to find it. It felt good tonight, and I felt good.”