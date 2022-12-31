Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got a head start on a popular new year’s resolution.
“I try to live clean,” Caldwell-Pope said.
It was a spotless night for the Nuggets’ veteran shooting guard. Caldwell-Pope contributed on both ends. He made all seven of his shots, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Nuggets with 20 points in Friday’s win over the Heat. He added a couple of defensive rebounds and drew another timely offensive foul. After hitting two free throws with 12.7 seconds left, Caldwell-Pope drew an offensive foul on Miami center Bam Adebayo to seal the win.
“I tried to actually get around him, and I just ran into a wall,” Caldwell-Pope said. “I didn’t expect them to call it, especially with the time on the clock.”
Like he did in the final 5 seconds of a Christmas win over Phoenix, Caldwell-Pope got the call and capped another complete performance.
“He was shooting into a big basket tonight,” Malone said. “What I love about him is that KCP is a guy that’s going to play both ends. He’s going to give you great effort on both ends. Just consistency, that’s one of the reasons, we brought him here is because of his championship background, his ability to impact both ends of floor and just being a pro who’s consistent every night.”
It was his eighth game with 11 or more points in Denver’s last 10 games, and the Nuggets are 8-2 in that stretch. At 23-12, Caldwell-Pope and the Nuggets have the second-best record in the NBA alongside Milwaukee, Brooklyn and New Orleans. Boston is 26-10 and plays at Ball Arena Sunday night.
Caldwell-Pope opened the scoring with his first 3-pointer, an open shot from the left corner. He continued with a transition layup and a mid-range jumper off a dribble handoff from Nikola Jokic. Jokic finished with a 19-point, 12-rebound and 12-assist triple-double, his eighth of the season, and Caldwell-Pope was on the receiving end of four of those assists after hitting a couple of 3s off Jokic helpers in the second half.
“The defense, they stick with him a lot. They don’t try to leave him. They try to stay as close as possible, so once he hands that ball off, I’m either going to be open or I got the pass to him or I’ve got the kick to the wing,” Caldwell-Pope said.
“Our connection is getting better each and every day.”
It looked like Caldwell-Pope’s spotless shooting night would come to a close when the Nuggets needed a bucket. The Heat led by four midway through the fourth quarter when Caldwell-Pope saw Aaron Gordon deflect a Miami pass to Jokic. Jokic returned the pass to Gordon to start the break, and he pushed the ball ahead to Bones Hyland. Caldwell-Pope beat the ball down the court and set up in the corner right in front of the Heat bench. Hyland made the extra pass, and Caldwell-Pope put up his seventh shot of the night. It hit the front rim and kicked up into the air before getting a friendly bounce on the way down. Caldwell-Pope had already headed back down court before it was time to raise his hand in celebration.
“I thought I was missing it as well, but I got a lucky bounce and it went in,” he admitted.
“I was just in a good mood, good rhythm and just shot every shot I had that was open.”
During the next timeout, Caldwell-Pope said a coach suggested the improbable make was a result of living right. Malone seemed to agree after the Nuggets’ final game of 2022.
“Clean living,” Malone said. “(That’s) living right, right there.”