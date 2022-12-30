There are two more years until the chaos of the 12-team playoff descends on college football.

Will the semifinal games Saturday offer a more competitive doubleheader than years past?

Top-seeded Georgia faces one-loss Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while undefeated Michigan squares off against TCU, the surprise of the season, in the Fiesta Bowl.

All signs point to a rematch of one of last year’s semifinals — Georgia and Michigan — in this year’s national championship game.

Despite having 15 players drafted into the NFL from last year’s team — five in the first round — Kirby Smart’s team has been more dominant this year. The Bulldogs are 13-0 and have won all but one of their games by double digits.

They’ll face an Ohio State team that was rolling through its opponents up until the final week of the regular season when the Buckeyes were embarrassed on their home field by their biggest rival, Michigan.

Ryan Day’s team still backed its way into the playoff after USC lost in the Pac-12 title game. Despite Ohio State's struggles vs. Michigan, there’s still enough talent to give Georgia a run for its money in Atlanta.

In the other semifinal, this may be Jim Harbaugh’s best shot to win a national title at Michigan — and possibly the last thing he does before bolting back to the NFL.

The Wolverines were a nice story last season, making the playoff after beating Ohio State at home and going on to win the Big Ten title. But they were overmatched against Georgia.

This year is different. The running game and the defense are playing at a high level, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy could be a star in the making.

Michigan must get past TCU, the Cinderella of 2022. Sonny Dykes carried the Horned Frogs to an undefeated regular season in his first year in charge, and he has talent all over the field.

Here are my predictions for the two semifinals:

Fiesta Bowl Prediction: No. 2 Michigan 31, No. 3 TCU 14

Peach Bowl Prediction: No. 1 Georgia 34, No. 4 Ohio State 17

Analyzing the QBs

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has a chance to become just the second quarterback to win back-to-back national titles this century. Only Alabama’s A.J. McCarron (2011-12), has won two straight since Tommy Frazier did it at Nebraska in the mid-90s. Bennett is a better all-around QB than he was a year ago, and he’s lost just one game as a starter for the Bulldogs.

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy will play in his first playoff game after Cade McNamara — who McCarthy beat out for the job mid-season — led the team last year. McCarthy is the least-heralded of the four playoff QBs, but he had the game of his life as the Wolverines knocked off Ohio State in Columbus to end the regular season.

TCU’s Max Duggan wasn’t the starter when the Horned Frogs opened the season at Folsom Field against Colorado. But after he replaced the injured Chandler Morris, Duggan never looked back. He leads the TCU offense as a dual-threat weapon and found himself in New York as a Heisman finalist.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is a two-time Heisman finalist and looked destined to win the award this season until USC’s Caleb Williams stole it away in the final weeks. Stroud will likely be the only QB from this year’s playoff that will be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but he has a tall task against a Georgia defense that might even be better than last year’s edition.

5 non-QBs to watch in the playoff

1. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

If not for some quarterback-needy teams at the top of the NFL draft, there’s a chance Jalen Carter could go No. 1 overall. Carter’s impact on opposing offensive lines and his ability to change how a team approaches the run game makes him one of the top players in the country.

2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The son of an NFL Hall of Famer, Harrison wasn’t supposed to be the best wide receiver on his own team — let alone the nation. But Harrison is living up to the expectations set by his father and namesake and he’d probably be the top wideout taken in this year’s NFL draft. He’s not eligible for the draft until 2024.

3. Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU

Johnson is draft-eligible this year and has a good shot to be the top wide receiver selected. His 6-foot-4 frame and plus athleticism will have NFL teams foaming at the mouth to get him in the building. If TCU has any shot of upsetting Michigan, it’ll be because quarterback Max Duggan was able to find Johnson downfield for a few big plays in the passing game.

4. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Arguably the best individual matchup of the two semifinals is Ringo vs. Harrison — the two best players in the country at their respective positions. If Ringo can lock down Harrison for much of the game, the rest of Georgia’s defense will be free to take over the game.

5. Olu Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

It’s hard to pick just one member of the Michigan offensive line that’s been one of the best units once again this season, but the Virginia transfer in the middle has made a huge impact. Even without star running back Blake Corum, Oluwatimi and the rest of the Wolverines' 'O' line should pave the way for Donovan Edwards to have a big game.

Numbers to Know

9 - Touchdowns scored by Georgia’s Brock Bowers, tied for first among tight ends this season. Bowers is a dynamic weapon and might be the most dangerous Bulldog with the ball in his hands.

3 - Interceptions thrown by Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (compared to 20 TDs) this season. The usually conservative passer has opened things up in his last two games, passing for three touchdowns in both.

1,342 - Rushing yards for TCU’s Kendre Miller in 2022. Miller has looked like a future NFL back and, combined with Duggan, the Horned Frogs must control the tempo against Michigan.

87.7 - Stroud’s quarterback rating. If the Buckeyes are able to knock off the Bulldogs, their quarterback has to play the best game of his career and look like a player deserving of going No. 1 overall in the upcoming NFL draft.