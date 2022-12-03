Klee with Three: Sports editor Paul Klee has three more thoughts on Broncos-Ravens

1. Trust NFL track records

Rank the NFL’s best personnel departments, and the Ravens and Seahawks are somewhere on the short list. Considering how Seattle just made away like a bandit in the Russell Wilson trade, Baltimore deserves the benefit of the doubt when it comes to Lamar Jackson’s expiring contract. It looked crazy when Seattle shipped off one of the few franchise quarterbacks to the Broncos. Now it looks genius. It looks crazy — really crazy, actually — that Baltimore could allow Jackson, a former NFL MVP, to be a free agent. But as Broncos fans can painfully attest, don’t mess with a front office with a successful track record. The Ravens are usually good for a reason. When it comes to Lamar Jackson, remember: no one knows a quarterback better than his own team.

2. Jim Harbaugh, Broncos coach?

Considering the Russell Wilson contract and a roster that needs serious upgrades, the Broncos could make Jim Harbaugh an offer he can’t refuse — and Harbaugh still could refuse it. There will be better options if Harbaugh decides to leave Michigan, which has sewn up a spot in the College Football Playoff. But on a Sunday when the Broncos face off with the Ravens and big bro John Harbaugh, it’s OK to dream about life with a Harbaugh in charge of the Broncos. It took Jim Harbaugh longer than expected to turn around Michigan, but he flipped Big Blue just as he flipped San Diego, Stanford and the 49ers. If the Broncos move on from Nathaniel Hackett, their first call should be to Ann Arbor. And when Harbaugh screens the call wearing that goofy smile, jump to the next candidate on the list.

3. Who’s coming to my pretend birthday party?

What’s a good turnout for a birthday party? Now throw in life with kids, on a rare day off from work, on short notice. 9News guru Mike Klis reported roughly "half" the Broncos roster attended a surprise birthday party for quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday, the team’s day off. While the turnout was framed as a referendum on Wilson’s lack of popularity at Broncos HQ, isn’t half actually pretty good? OK, let’s take this to the streets: I asked the Denver Gazette sports staff if they could and would attend my hypothetical birthday party Sunday night — on 24 hours notice. Digital editor Chris Schmaedeke must find a babysitter. (That’s a maybe.) Broncos writer George Stoia is working. (That’s a no.) All told, half the staff RSVP’ed to my hypothetical party. See, pretty good! Plus, I wouldn’t be there, either. Got a Broncos game.