MINNEAPOLIS — This is what the Nuggets had been waiting, hoping, praying and pining for.

And this is why.

En route to a 3-0 series lead over the Timberwolves, the Nuggets have “lost” only one of 12 quarters. They’ve won games by 29, 9 and 9 points. They’ve been in control the whole time. Nearing the end of a long, winding road, this is what the Nuggets experiment looks like.

Looks like Nuggets season can go into June.

Game 4 is Sunday at Target Center and bigger things and better opponents await the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are what the Rockies claim to be, a draft-and-develop operation; what the Broncos used to be, a roster loaded with talent; what the Avalanche are, hardened by tough times.

They never tanked to pursue a No. 1 pick, or traded the ranch for a Paul George or a Kevin Durant. They did things the old-fashioned way. The process took time, patience, humility, more patience and a pair of unique conductors.

Then-Nuggets boss Tim Connelly drafted Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and stressed: wait for it... wait for it... wait for it. Now-Nuggets boss Calvin Booth went for it.

The Nuggets have participated in 41 playoff series and never swept an opponent. Wait for it.

The Western or Eastern Conference opponent that beats Denver four times would deserve it.

A half hour after Target Center had emptied Friday night, T-Wolves veteran Mike Conley Jr. made another astute observation to my friend Chris Hine, beat writer for The Star-Tribune. Conley was talking about the T-Wolves. It applies to the Nuggets.

“I’ve been on teams that have been together for four, five years and you just know,” Conley said.

The Nuggets have been together for so long. They just know.

“You’ve been running a play all game (and) this next time you run it, you’re going to back-cut,” Conley continued. “You’ve been setting it up all game and something you’ve done all year, 82 games. Guys know exactly what to do, how fast to cut, when to look for the pass.”

Observing a healthy version of the Nuggets, they are going through the motions — in a good way. Jokic knows Murray will be there. Porter knows he should be here. Cut, pass, dunk.

When things are going well, points come easy. When things go bad, the Nuggets don’t stress.

It helps the NBA’s odd couple can finish each other’s sentences. Jokic and Murray have been teammates for seven years. The average marriage in the United States lasts eight years.

Communication is key to their relationship.

“When we make a mistake, we can talk to each other,” Murray said Friday night.

Connelly’s collaborative decisions to draft the Big 3 set the foundation. Booth’s decisions to sign competitors Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown were bold and necessary.

The Suns, Clippers, Kings, Warriors, Grizzlies or Lakers will provide more pushback than the Timberwolves, who will roll over on Sunday. But this is what the Nuggets had been waiting for.

The playoffs so far show why.

***

From tipoff to final horn, the Nuggets coaching staff pleaded with the Game 3 officiating crew.

Its message: Joker’s getting clobbered, guys!

Michael Malone asserted Jokic was the first man to score a playoff triple-double (20 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) without a free throw. Actually, it’s happened a half-dozen times.

Jokic showed the officials all the body parts he’s been hit: arms, hands, shoulders, chest.

“If something is obvious I like to say it’s obvious,” Jokic said after.

Solid advice.

***

One man’s hunch: the Broncos will draft a running back in the third round Friday. Sean Payton let slip he would forgo the “best player available” strategy in favor of a position of need.

“We would look at, ‘These are some things we would like to get out of this draft, if possible,’” he said.

And the Broncos need a running back, George Paton saying Javonte Williams is a wild card as the incumbent recovers from knee surgery.

“We feel good he’ll be back this season — not entirely sure when,” GM George Paton added.

The Broncos’ priorities should be exactly what Payton listed: “Historically, people value cover corners, the pass-rushers, the pass protectors and the passers. Those are harder to find in free agency. They tend to make more money. So they tend to get drafted a little earlier.”

***

Colorado stud of the week: Williams Nwaneri, CU Buffs football recruiting target

OK, he’s not a Colorado resident yet. Fair enough. But the No. 3-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024 tripped to Boulder on Saturday for Coach Prime’s first spring game as the coach.

Get a load of this teenage pass-rusher: 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, according to 247Sports. He’s a high school junior.

The Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North student holds offers from all the big boys: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee — and CU, wading into recruiting waters never seen before in Boulder.

***

