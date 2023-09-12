Kris Bryant has waited for his chance, and worked through a broken bone that still isn't fully healed to do so.

He has spent weeks trying to come back from the latest ailment in a season with multiple, and Tuesday's sixth inning is why.

He reared back and hit an elevated, 98.5 mph fastball into the stands in a 6-4 win over the Cubs for his first home run since July 18. It was also the first against his former team of seven years.

It has been a frustrating road in Colorado for the slugger who has seen his power dissipate. He has hit 14 home runs since joining Colorado before last year. He hit at least that many in four of his first five seasons.

Injuries have played the biggest role, and blocked him from finding the rhythm that creates deep balls.

"Taking seven weeks to heal and then feeling this in the second game back is obviously great," Bryant said. "With no rehab too, (it was about) just going in there and playing baseball — it feels better than most (home runs)."

The power was not needed two innings prior.

He started the game with a bases-loaded fly out to the warning track in right-center field. His next chance came with the bases loaded again, and his check-swing, bloop single over the extended glove of Cody Bellinger scored a pair.

The momentum carried over to the power showing.

Various ailments have kept Bryant from taking part in the Rockies' youth movement. Being able to play next to Nolan Jones and Ezequiel Tovar, rather than watching from the dugout, is a big difference.

Playing the Cubs has also allowed Bryant to reflect on his tenure in Chicago. Enjoying the moments like Brenton Doyle's diving catch in the eighth inning and his own home run are a renewed focus.

"I think most of my career, I've been way too hard on myself and haven't been able to enjoy it as much as I should have," Bryant said. "I've made it a point to enjoy it as much as I can, because you're not going to get to play ball with these guys forever."

The smile shined even brighter when he looked across the way after each run driven in and saw former teammates. Chicago's David Ross, Ian Happ and Kyle Hendricks all helped him savor the homer more — each were members of the 2016 World Series winner.

The Rockies are hoping they can savor alongside him, and the two can continue to grow into a future contender, Bryant included.

Rockies 6, Cubs 4

What happened: Kris Bryant exacted revenge against his former team and came through for the Rockies in his second game back from the injured list. He drove in three runs and hit a sixth-inning home run to aid the Rockies late surge.

On the mound: Chris Flexen allowed three earned runs over 5⅓ innings. He has a 4.70 earned run average over his last four starts at Coors Field. He has struck out 20 hitters in the same stretch. Justin Lawrence ended his rough stretch with a clean ninth inning for his 11th save.

At the plate: Kris Bryant drove in a team-high three runs on two hits that included a sixth-inning home run. Elias Díaz drove in a run to go with his three hits in five chances. Brenton Doyle continued his resurgence with his own two hits and a walk. He has a hit in each of his last four games to raise his batting average to .195.

What's next: Chicago Cubs (RHP Jameson Taillon, 7-9) at Colorado Rockies (LHP Ty Blach, 2-1) at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).