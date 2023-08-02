Kyle Freeland is the first responder of Colorado baseball, ready to race into a rough situation as the line-leader.

His mentality has rubbed off on each respective Rockies' pitching staff he has been a part of and continues to do so. His nature is currently pushing him through a rough return from the injured list, and his faith in a rugged mental makeup hasn't been shaken despite Sunday's 11-1 loss to San Diego.

Juan Soto's 449-foot, two-run home run was the backbreaker in the loss. It came less than 24 hours after the outfielder hit a pair of long balls in the Rockies' previous loss.

And just as things looked doomed, Freeland stepped up in the third inning. He allowed back-to-back hard hits after the home run, but not another run. And the scoreless stretch nearly extended into the rest of his six-inning start before one of Gary Sánchez's two home runs left with two outs in the sixth.

The early damage gave way to the lefty's ability to eat innings and keep his team in the game.

"As a starting pitcher, you always want to get as deep into a game as possible and limit as much damage as possible," Freeland said. "Every single outing, it's something that as a starter you strive for, (to) take that pressure off the bullpen and use it as a building block for ourselves."

The offense left Freeland hanging once again.

Colorado went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and sent Freeland to the dugout with a three-run deficit. The Rockies struck out 15 times Sunday and scored just 10 runs across three games against San Diego. Padres starters Joe Musgrove and Cy Young favorite Blake Snell didn't throw in the series.

As he peered out at the scoreboard mid-inning, a '2' in the hit column spoke volumes about the Rockies' ability to support their ace. Conversely, the Padres became the first team to hit five home runs of 425-plus feet since StatCast began tracking in 2015.

"I feel like every time he pitches, we don't give him runs," Ryan McMahon said. "It's unfortunate timing. That's one of the reasons we love having him so much. He's going to go out there, whether he's giving up hits or not, it doesn't change how he approaches it. He's going to grind it out, that's just the kind of guy he is."

Such is life in Freeland's July, and most of his Rockies career. Across four starts, he didn't receive multiple runs of support in any of them. His 12 losses as a starter after Sunday's are tied for the league's most. His team-best earned run average is 4.86. Compare that to Austin Gomber's eight wins with a 5.68 mark.

He was asked about run support after a 4-1 loss to Houston July 4, and Freeland didn't mince words about the length of his support issues.

"I've been aware of it my entire career," Freeland told the media scrum. "There's nothing I can do about it. I have one job and that's to get outs and limit runs. I can't focus on what the offense is doing that day, I've got my job to do."

The league's best pitchers can't overcome a lack of support. Gerrit Cole has dealt with the same issue in New York this year. Reaching further back, Jacob deGrom struggled with help in 2018. He tossed 217 innings and carried a 1.70 ERA but won just 11 games.

Even some of the best-pitched seasons in league history can't overcome an inept offense. Expecting Freeland to overcome a punch-less offense, all while pitching at the league's most hitter-friendly park, is not feasible.