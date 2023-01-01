The Denver Broncos play their last road game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. After the firing of Nathaniel Hackett earlier in the week, interim coach Jerry Rosburg will coach his first game with Denver.
Second quarter
This angle of @jsimms1119's interception 👀📺: CBS
New Year, New #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
QB @DangeRussWilson now has the third most career rushing yards by a QB, passing Randall Cunningham.
Take it in yourself, 3️⃣!
Wow. Singleton strips the ball on the return and Saubert recovers on the punt. #Broncos have it first down at the Chiefs' 16.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Justin Simmons intercepts Mahomes in the end zone. How about these #Broncos, huh?— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Lamar Jackson with a nice PBU for the #Broncos. He's in for Mathis.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Damarri Mathis hurt after tackling a leaping Kelce. Mathis has to come out.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Albert O. has to catch that. Instead, #Broncos settle for 3. Trail, 6-3.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Russ w sneak on fourth-and-1... #Broncos drive continues. They are showing patience today. And Wilson is taking the checkdowns and short passes. #Denver7— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 1, 2023
First quarter
Mahomes is limping around after taking a hit on that play. #Broncos defense forces a punt.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Touchdown Chiefs, who just marched down the field with ease on this #Broncos defense.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
#Broncos go three-and-out on their first possession.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Marlon Mack with the first kick return of the day.
Pregame
Pretty sure Jutstin Outten has only called plays at the high school level. He's now Denver's third play-caller this season. #Broncos
The #broncos will be changing play callers today to OC Justin Outten per source. It will be the third play caller this season for Denver. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg continues to do what he feels could change things for the better during these last two weeks.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 1, 2023
WR Jerry Jeudy is ACTIVE for #DENvsKC.👀 our inactives »