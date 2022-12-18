The Denver Broncos looks to snap their five-game losing streak against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Empower Field. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m.
First quarter
#Broncos unable to capitalize on the Simmons interception as McManus misses from 38. This team, man.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
McCoy gets rocked by Alex Singleton and Justin Simmons picks off McCoy. #Broncos in business.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
JJ Watt just crushed Brett Rypien.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Dalton Risner is coming out with an injury. Looks like they're looking at his left hand/arm.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
McManus makes a 52-yarder and the #Broncos lead 3-0.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Quinn Meinerz is hurt for the #Broncos. Just as Denver was really starting to move the ball.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Brett Rypien loves Jerry Jeudy.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 18, 2022
Pregame
Stadium renovations have been atop of the Broncos' new owners to-do list since they bought the team in August. https://t.co/5lLaq9HzMx— The Denver Gazette (@DenverGazette) December 18, 2022
Bring ‘em out! pic.twitter.com/fzDoWS1w9G— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 18, 2022
G Dalton Risner & DT D.J. Jones are both ACTIVE for #AZvsDEN.👀 our inactives » https://t.co/Fct7T9Mmen pic.twitter.com/7es7kXluFb— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 18, 2022