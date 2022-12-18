12_18_22 broncos cards0089.jpg

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) warms up before the Broncos game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The Denver Broncos looks to snap their five-game losing streak against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Empower Field. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. 

First quarter

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5

Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Pregame