The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. The Broncos have lost 13 straight to the Chiefs.
Second quarter
Wilson to Jeudy for another TD. The #Broncos, somehow, have life.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
PS2 with the INT. 🔒📺: CBS | @PatSurtainll pic.twitter.com/VYIa0C6Xz6— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2022
I think that's a Pat Surtain II interception.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Baron Browning sacks Mahomes.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
That is only Russell Wilson's second touchdown pass at home this season.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Jerry Jeudy for 6️⃣📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TzmdzbFm9o pic.twitter.com/BFwc3zFb7G— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
Wilson to Jeudy for a touchdown. It's a Christmas miracle!— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Jerry Jeudy has been open most of the game, and Russell Wilson finally finds him for a 17-yard gain.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Broncos with a pick and will take over at the 42.— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) December 11, 2022
Russell Wilson's pass is tipped in the air and intercepted by Willie Gay, who then stiff arms Wilson to the ground and returns it for a touchdown. That is this season in a nutshell.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
They're carting Boone off the field. That sucks.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Mike Boone down on the field for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
It's 20-0, Chiefs on top. #Broncos have only scored 20 points twice this season. At least this isn't happening in prime time.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Jonathon Cooper is hurt for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Dre'Mont Jones is down on the field for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Russell Wilson has already been sacked three times today.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
broncos should run more plays like this https://t.co/xkFBdTvmQl— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Patrick Mahomes just made an absolute circus play— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Patrick Mahomes -- inevitable. Looked like he might take a sack on the run. Instead, he finds McKinnon on a checkdown for a 56-yard TD.13-0 Chiefs, 14:16 2Q— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) December 11, 2022
First quarter
After one. pic.twitter.com/cOToDr2SuJ— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2022
December 11, 2022
Broncos D comes up big again. Butker makes a 44-yarder.Bend don't break.6-0 Kansas City, 2:53 1Q— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) December 11, 2022
And there's Travis Kelce. 38-yard pickup and KC driving at the Broncos' 34.— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) December 11, 2022
A Russell Wilson sack kills a productive first drive by the #Broncos. And Waitman punts into the end zone.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Safety sack on Russ— Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) December 11, 2022
December 11, 2022
Chiefs go 8 plays, 63 yards and the #Broncos hold them to a field goal. Kansas City with an early 3-0 lead.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
It's too bad games aren't decided on coin tosses. #Broncos are 10-3 this season on coin tosses. Maybe they should go to Vegas and start gambling if football doesn't work out.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
#Broncos win the toss and defer. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense up first.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 11, 2022
Pregame
Bring ‘em out! pic.twitter.com/V8M6zQ2S52— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2022
👀 our inactives for #KCvsDEN.📰 » https://t.co/aThDhRFNRS pic.twitter.com/LFxqN4Stam— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2022