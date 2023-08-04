Sophia Smith and Lindsey Horan’s contributions have been the loudest, but they’re not the only ones with Colorado connections stepping up at the World Cup.

Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson is pulling the strings for one of the stories of the tournament. His Colorado connections run deep. The Jamaican starred at Metro State before playing for the Denver Kickers and Colorado Foxes. He went on to coach the Foxes and serve as an assistant with Colorado Rapids.

He’s also coached with Real Colorado, the youth club that produced Smith and Mallory Pugh, who would likely be the third Coloradan on the United States squad if not for an injury.

Jamaica did not concede a goal in the group stage under Donaldson’s direction, which allowed them to advance to the knockout stage despite scoring just one goal in three matches. Donaldson celebrated his accomplishment with a somersault onto the pitch.

“This is one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life,” Donaldson said after Jamaica secured a spot in the knockout stage. “Just to see these girls and see a country like Jamaica be able to do this, it’s unbelievable just to watch it while I’m alive, right here standing. It’s unbelievable. I thank the girls for doing this for the country, and the country should be proud.”

If Denver lands a professional women’s soccer team, Donaldson would be a top candidate to be the first coach.

New Zealand winger Jacqui Hand also made a name for herself at the tournament. While the Football Ferns failed to advance, the Colorado College alum set up the biggest goal of her team’s history. Norway was a massive favorite to beat New Zealand in the first match of the tournament, but Hand’s second-half assist helped secure an upset.

Running down the right flank, Hand played a perfect pass into Hannah Wilkinson’s path. Wilkinson finished with her first touch for the game-winner. Hand almost had a second moment of brilliance in the final group stage match against Switzerland, but her lofted shot came off the frame of goal and back into play. New Zealand missed a spot in the Round of 16 due to goal differential, the first tiebreaker when teams finish with the same number of points.

Smith and Horan continue their World Cup runs early Sunday morning, while the story of the tournament gets a new chapter when Donaldson’s "Reggae Girlz" take on Colombia Tuesday.

***

What I’m Thinking

The reports of the United States’ World Cup death have been greatly exaggerated.

It hasn’t been pretty, let alone perfect, but it’s been good enough — for now. The same can’t be said for Germany, Canada and Brazil, which all were among the top 10 shortest odds to win the tournament but failed to make it out of group play. The Americans enter the knockout stage as the odds-on favorites to lift the Cup for a record third-straight tournament.

The blame has largely been placed on coach Vlatko Andonovski. Some of it has been deserved. The Americans have lacked sufficient movement off the ball. That’s led to a lack of creativity in attack. Most of the attack has been reduced to hopeful long balls.

Andonovski shouldn’t be shouldering all the blame, however. The Americans have squandered plenty of chances in front of goal. With a better conversion rate, the Americans probably win the group and earn the easier matchup against South Africa in the Round of 16. Injuries to Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle have forced Andonovski into some experimental pairings in the midfield with sketchy results.

The noise surrounding the team got pretty loud after former USWNT star Carli Lloyd criticized some of her former teammates for celebrating after a scoreless draw against Portugal that allowed the U.S. to sneak into the knockout stage. Maybe that’s what the squad needed to block out all the excess noise and band together.

It won’t be easy against a Swedish squad that won all three group-stage matches and scored nine goals while only conceding one, but the Americans still have the quality to get it done.

Prediction: Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan and Horan score, and the U.S. sends Sweden home, 3-1.

***

Game info

Who: United States vs. Sweden

What: Round of 16 match

When: 3 a.m. Sunday (Fox)

Where: Melbourne, Australia

***

The List

The five biggest surprises from the group stage:

1. Brazil’s exit

Marta deserved better. Playing in her final World Cup, the Brazilians shockingly failed to make it out of their group. Brazil, led by former U.S. coach Pia Sundhage, struggled mightily after beating Panama in its opener. A loss to France and the draw against Jamaica sealed their disappointing fate.

2. Jamaica advances

Brazil’s disappointment is Jamaica’s elation. The Reggae Girlz needed a GoFundMe page and some help from Bob Marley’s daughter – seriously – to even get to the World Cup. Safe to say their backers got their money’s worth.

3. United States’ scoring struggles

Four goals were just enough for the Americans to advance to the knockout stage. Horan and Smith each scored a pair, meaning no one else on the team found the back of the net – not Morgan, not Rodman, not Lavelle. That must change if the U.S. have plans on competing for the Cup.

4. Nigeria survives

Sharing a group with Australia, Canada and Ireland looked like a challenge for the Super Falcons. Not only did Nigeria manage to finish second and advance, but the Nigerians beat Australia and earned scoreless draws in two other matches. With England next, the Nigerians have a chance to make another statement.

5. Morocco in, Germany out

The final night of the group stage wasn’t without drama. Morocco beat Colombia and Germany tied South Korea early Thursday. That left Germany, which started the tournament with the third-best odds, on the outside looking in ahead of the knockout stage. Morocco will have another chance to send a European power home when it faces France in the Round of 16.

***

What I’m Reading

Yahoo! Sports' Harry Bushnell does a good job of dissecting the United States’ struggles in the group stage. He breaks it into three points: a pipeline failing to produce the right kind of player, top players being injured and a coach who isn’t getting the most out of his team.

The issues with the youth system and how that’s affected the senior national team were most interesting, though I think it’s more a matter of the rest of the world catching up to the U.S. when it comes to investing in the women’s game.

***

What They’re Saying

“Marta ends here. There is no more World Cup for Marta. I’m very grateful for the opportunity I had to play another World Cup, and I’m very happy with all that has been happening in women’s football in Brazil and the world,” Marta said after Brazil failed to advance, ending her World Cup career with a record 17 goals in the competition. “Keep supporting, because for them, it’s just the beginning. For me, it’s the end of the line now. Thank you.”

The living legend’s entire post-game statement is worth a couple of minutes of your time. The disappointment is obvious after Brazil’s unceremonious exit, but it fails to drown out her passion for the game and her excitement about the sport’s growth around the world. Sophia Smith posted a message to Marta on Instagram that read, “The one who I always wanted to be. Thank you, @martasilva10.”

Marta wasn’t the only icon of women’s soccer likely playing in her final World Cup.

Christine Sinclair, who has the most international goals in the sport’s history, turned 40 just before the tournament started. With Canada failing to advance, it’s likely Sinclair has played her final World Cup minutes. She hugged each of her teammates before leaving the field.

“You’re going to make me cry,” Sinclair said when asked about her message to her teammates in a TSN clip.

“We go through everything together, you know. The winning and losing, it’s all part of the game. It’s why we love the sport. We’ve always said we’re family, and we do it together whether we win an Olympic gold medal or lose in the group stage of a World Cup, we do it together.”

The game’s biggest stage will miss Marta and Sinclair, but it’s in a better place thanks to their historic contributions.