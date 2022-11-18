It didn’t matter which defender Michael Malone threw at Luka Doncic during Friday’s game in Dallas.
Bruce Brown was the primary defender on the Mavericks star to start the game. Jeff Green and Michael Porter Jr. switched onto Doncic at times, while Zeke Nnaji, Bones Hyland, Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar got chances to slow him down off Denver’s bench. If Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon were healthy, they might have matched up with him, too, but it didn’t seem to matter.
Doncic torched the shorthanded Nuggets for 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The Mavericks won the 35 minutes he played by 25 in a 28-point win. The big guard listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds routinely muscled through smaller defenders, finishing 9 for 15 on two-point attempts and earning 11 free throws, nine of which he made. When a bigger defender like Nnaji stood in his way, Doncic was content to shoot from distance, though he made just two of his seven 3s.
The few times the Nuggets sent a double team resulted in open buckets for Doncic’s teammates. Reggie Bullock got an open 3 on the final possession of the first half to beat Denver’s double team, while Christian Wood, who finished with 28 points on 16 shots, was a frequent beneficiary when the Nuggets forced the ball out of Doncic’s hands.
After a slow start shooting, Doncic turned it up in the second quarter. He scored 13 of Dallas’s 44 points in the second and followed with 13 more points in the third, as the Mavericks put the game away. While the Nuggets were trying to deny him the ball in the fourth, Doncic completed his 50th career triple-double with a rebound early in the fourth.
With Doncic pulling the strings regardless of Denver’s defense, Dallas scored 64 of its points in the paint and finished with the game with a 59.7 field-goal percentage.
Jokic and Murray, both in COVID-19 protocols, did not make the trip to Dallas, while Aaron Gordon, who missed another game with a non-COVID illness, could offer more resistance with his blend of size and athleticism when the teams meet again on Sunday.
Porter playing through slump
Life without Nikola Jokic has changed the way the Nuggets play and no player has been as disrupted as Michael Porter Jr.
After putting up a season-high 31 points in a win over the Bulls, the last game Jokic played, Porter followed with a season-low five points in Wednesday’s loss to the Knicks and put up 10 on Friday against the Mavericks. Porter’s shooting a combined 5 for 23 in the last two games, including a 2-for-11 mark from 3-point range. The Knicks game was the first time this season Porter took fewer than 10 shots. He appeared more aggressive Friday but couldn’t put an end to his shooting slump.
With Jokic and Murray, Denver's two best creators, not expected to play Sunday, Porter will likely have at least one more chance to get back to his previous form before additional help arrives.
Mavericks 127, Nuggets 99
What happened: Vlatko Cancar’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer helped the Nuggets stay within two points after the first quarter, but the Mavericks quickly stretched the lead to double digits in the second quarter and led by 18 at halftime. The Nuggets trimmed the lead to 12 early in the third before the Mavericks stretched the lead to as many as 31. The shorthanded Nuggets are 9-6 after losing consecutive games for the first time this season.
What went right: Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put forth solid effort on both ends and finished with 18 points apiece. Both members of Denver’s starting backcourt Friday finished with efficient scoring nights. Brown got there on 12 shots and added seven assists, while Caldwell-Pope took 13 shots and added four rebounds.
What went wrong: The two players most capable of helping the Nuggets keep up with the Mavericks’ high-powered offense had off nights. Michael Porter Jr. finish 4 of 15 from the field and hit just one of his five 3-point attempts. Bones Hyland went 5 for 16 from the field and 3 for 11 from deep. Hyland had the team’s worst plus-minus score (-24) with Porter (-21) not far behind.
Highlight of the night: DeAndre Jordan turned back the clocks late in the second quarter. Bruce Brown was dribbling on the left flank when Jordan rolled behind JaVale McGee, jumped to catch Brown’s lob and finished the alley-oop with a powerful dunk. Jordan was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.
On deck: The Nuggets stay in Dallas for Sunday’s game against the Mavericks.