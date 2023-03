PAC-12 men’s basketball tournament

All games at Las Vegas

Wednesday (First round)

1 pm: No. 9 CU Buffs vs. No. 8 Washington (Pac-12 Network)

3:30 pm: No. 12 California vs. Washington State (Pac-12)

7 pm: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 7 Utah (Pac-12)

9:30 pm: No. 11 Oregon State vs. No. 6 Arizona State (Pac-12)

Thursday (Quarterfinals)

1 pm: CU-Washington winner vs. No. 1 UCLA (Pac-12)

3:30 pm: Cal-Washington State winner vs. No. 4 Oregon (Pac-12)

7 pm: Utah-Stanford winner vs. No. 2 Arizona (Pac-12)

9:30 pm: Oregon State-Arizona State winner vs. No. 3 USC (ESPN)

Friday

7 pm: Semifinal (Pac-12)

9:30 pm: Semifinal (ESPN)

Saturday

8:30 pm: Championship (ESPN)

Mountain West men’s basketball tournament

All games at Las Vegas

Wednesday (First round)

Noon: No. 8 CSU Rams vs. No. 9 Fresno State (TheMW.com/watch)

2:30 pm: No. 7 UNLV vs. No. 10 Air Force (TheMW.com/watch)

5 pm: No. 5 New Mexico vs. No. 11 Wyoming (TheMW.com/watch)

Thursday (Quarterfinals)

1 pm: CSU-Fresno State winner vs. No. 1 San Diego State (CBS Sports Net)

3:30 pm: Nov. 4 Nevada vs. No. 5 San Jose State (CBS Sports Net)

7 pm: UNLV-Air Force winner vs. No. 2 Boise State (CBS Sports Net)

9:30 pm: New Mexico-Wyoming winner vs. No. 3 Utah State (CBS Sports Net)

Friday

7:30 pm: Semifinal (CBS Sports Net)

10 pm: Semifinal (CBS Sports Net)

Saturday

4 pm: Championship (CBS)