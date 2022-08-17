ENGLEWOOD • If Melvin Gordon is anything, he's honest.
The veteran running back has been a starter his entire career. But as he enters his eighth year in the NFL, and his third in Denver, Gordon probably won't be taking the first handoff this season. And he didn't shy away from answering questions Wednesday when asked about his role with the Broncos this season.
"To be honest, I think they kind of have a plan of what they want heading (into the season)," Gordon said. "As far as a rotation goes, I really don’t know. I think they want (Javonte Williams) probably to be the guy. You kind of know what it is at times, unfortunately, but I’m still a competitor at the end of the day.
"In my head every day, I tell myself they’re not just giving anyone a position. You have to earn it and that’s what I tell myself every day. Nothing’s given. That kind of keeps me going, keeps me focused, keeps me finishing, keeps me grinding."
Gordon is expected to back up Williams, who split carries with Gordon last season. Williams, 22, is the future at the position, and that's been made clear.
But Gordon, who rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, still believes he's a top back in the league. And the Broncos believe he can still contribute in a valuable way, signing him this past offseason to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
Gordon has been getting reps with the first team during training camp, often rotating series with Williams. And he expects coach Nathaniel Hackett to use him and Williams similarly to how Hackett used Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in Green Bay last season. In 2021, Jones rushed for 799 yards and four touchdowns on 171 carries, while Dillon rushed for 803 yards and five touchdowns on 187 carries.
However the attempts break down this year — last season, it was split equally, with 203 carries each — Gordon knows his role, even though he wants to be the starter.
“I do feel like I can help this team, so when I get in I’ve got to show that," Gordon said. "(Hackett) told me coming in, at the end of the day, it’s about the Super Bowl. It’s about winning the Super Bowl, and we’re going to do whatever is best for the team. So, I’m bought into that 100%, because I want the ring more than anything."
