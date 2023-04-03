Summer work paid off for Michael Porter Jr. on Sunday.

“Me and Steph got a good relationship,” Porter said in the postgame locker room after the Nuggets defeated Stephen Curry and the Warriors, 112-110, at Ball Arena. “We played one-on-one a lot, actually, in the summertime. It’s cool when he matches up with me.”

While the 6-foot-10 Porter and the 6-foot-2 Curry don't seem like a sensible matchup on either end of the court, the offseason workout partners went at each other throughout Sunday’s game. The Nuggets went small with Nikola Jokic out of the lineup and switched just about every screen on or off the ball, a new wrinkle, and saw Porter switch onto Golden State’s guards.

“Everybody understood how we were guarding tonight. You had to sit down and guard one-on-one,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Early on, when he (Porter) was switching onto a few of their players, he was opening up a little too much, giving them angles.”

The Nuggets coach said a correction was made and Porter was much better at squaring up with his new assignment as the game progressed. It’s still not an easy assignment despite his experience last summer.

“Just use my length and try to make it a tough shot, really,” Porter said of his approach in those switches. “Do my best, that’s really it.”

Offensively, Porter used his height advantage to punish Golden State’s defensive strategy. The Warriors put more size on Jamal Murray, starting the game with Klay Thompson on Denver’s point guard. With Donte DiVincenzo guarding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to start the game, Curry’s initial assignment was Porter. The Nuggets’ sharpshooting small forward knew what to do. Porter made 10 of his 17 shots, scoring a team-high 29 points. He made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and all but one of his six free throws.

His 11 rebounds were also a team-best with three coming on the offensive glass.

“I thought he was tremendous, very efficient night,” Malone said.

“They switched, and he got the ball right at the nail. I think Gary Payton (II) was all into him. He just raised up and shot it over him.”

Porter tried to get going with hustle points, whether it was taking advantage in transition or one the offensive glass. After Curry swatted his first shot, a driving layup, Porter got going with an open mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter. He followed up by using an Aaron Gordon screen on Curry to get a clean look at his first made 3 early in the second. He kept it going by grabbing an offensive rebound, going back up and finishing while drawing a foul. Then, he stepped-back for a 3 over Jordan Poole in transition. He wouldn’t go as far as saying his eyes light up when he’s guarded by the smaller opponents, but he got up to 16 points in the first half with another putback and transition 3.

“I don’t necessarily want to say that. They just made it tough for me all night. They weren’t letting me come up the floor with any of the screens. They were trying to top lock me and not let me touch the ball,” Porter said. “They did a good job. I tried to get a lot in transition, tried to get on the offensive glass. That got me going a little bit.”

The final 13 points of Porter’s night all came in the third quarter. There was a put-back dunk off Caldwell-Pope’s missed layup in transition, a fadeaway from the free throw line over Curry’s contest, a pull-up 3 over the Golden State star and a step-back jumper over Payton. While teammates ribbed Porter for missing a 30-point double-double due to a rare missed free throw, he said he’s deriving his joy from other aspects of his game.

“I try to go into games now and not get my energy from scoring as much,” Porter said. “If I can get my energy from trying to be a presence defensively and rebound, points will come. That’s kind of my focus.”

That’s an approach that could pay off this summer, when the Nuggets look to win a ring like the Warriors did last June.