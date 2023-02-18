SALT LAKE CITY – Fans in Denver might soon be among the majority, although that doesn’t appear to mean much when it comes to their ability to watch the local teams.

An ongoing dispute between Comcast, the Denver metro area’s largest cable provider, and Altitude, which owns the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Nuggets and other local teams, has kept Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets off most televisions in the area for a fourth season. An end to the blackout does not appear in sight.

Fans across the country could soon join them in the dark. Diamond Sports Group runs a collection of 19 regional sports networks across the country, many of which operate in NBA markets under the Bally Sports brand, and is facing bankruptcy. That could leave more fans without a legal option when it comes to watching their local teams. Ideally for NBA commissioner Adam Silver, that wouldn’t happen until the playoffs, when all games are on national television, or the offseason. But the commissioner said the league is prepared if it happens sooner during his press conference prior to Saturday night’s All-Star festivities.

“Short term, I’m not all that concerned. This largely affects the regular season for the NBA in terms of distributing, delivering those games directly to our consumers,” Silver explained. “If they were to indeed file for bankruptcy, there won’t be that much of the regular season left, and for that period of time, we will have in place arrangements, if necessary, to continue to distribute those games.”

The nationwide cord-cutting trend has been especially damaging to regional sports networks. Silver continued to play it cool as he shifted his focus to the long term.

“There are many other ways, platforms, including local over-the-air television, streaming services, other methods, to bring those games linear and digitally directly to fans,” Silver said. “In the mid-term, it's an issue we're going to have to work through. It is our hope -- we've been in extensive discussions with Diamond … about a potential restructuring, and I'm fairly optimistic we'll be able to work something out with them. As I said, if we can't, we will make sure we have a system in place for delivering those games to fans.”

Silver’s plan seemingly does little for Denver fans, as Altitude continues to broadcast games, although they are only available through DirecTV when it comes to traditional cable options. Evoca TV provided a more affordable solution for a short time but couldn’t find a way to make the financials work, ceasing operations in January. FuboTV recently emerged as another streaming option.

A better, more lasting solution could be a couple of years away. The league’s current media rights deal with ESPN and Turner Sports expires after the 2024-25 season. Major League Soccer recently reached an exclusive agreement with Apple that allows fans to watch every match with no local blackouts for $99 a season. As welcome as a similar plan might be for Nuggets fans, it appears a couple of years away at best.