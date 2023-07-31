Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Vinny Benedetto will take you around the NBA and inside the Nuggets:

The moment Michael Malone revisits from the Nuggets’ championship run didn’t happen on the court.

The Nuggets’ coach said a visit from team owners Stan and Josh Kroenke in the hour before Game 1 of the NBA Finals holds a special place in his memory. Malone, who spoke during an appearance on Zach Lowe’s podcast, “The Lowe Post," and the Nuggets went on to deliver the Kroenkes another championship, joining the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Colorado Avalanche (NHL) and Colorado Mammoth (NLL).

“The Kroenke family, you know, their teams win championships,” Malone said on the podcast. “The Rams had just won a championship. The Avalanche have won championships, and it was finally our turn to try and win one. And they’re huge basketball fans. When I saw how emotional and how much it meant to Stan Kroenke — in a good way, he loves all his teams — but that was something that I felt so grateful to be working for and with a tremendous ownership group that had the wisdom to come down and just wish me good luck.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if the NBA championship meant a bit more to the Kroenkes. Stan played in high school and has long been considered a fan of the sport, while Josh earned a basketball scholarship to Missouri. The father-son ownership team attended numerous practices throughout the season and traveled with the Nuggets for much of the playoffs, and Josh joined in the locker room celebration after the Nuggets beat the Heat in Game 5 at Ball Arena.

“To see how much it truly meant – there’s no hiding the raw emotion of it – and that was probably one of the coolest moments of the whole playoffs for me,” Malone said.

“That will always stay with me.”

Malone again discussed the overtime loss to Minnesota in the final game of the 2017-18 regular season, which kept the Nuggets out of the postseason, as a moment where the course of his career could’ve changed. He continued to credit the Kroenkes' patience in a basketball world that doesn’t do much waiting.

“I felt that was the moment if things weren’t going to work here, that would be the perfect time for them to get rid of me,” Malone told Lowe.

“I’m so grateful for the patience that our ownership and front office have shown over these eight years.”

The podcast touches on the response to the Nuggets’ championship celebration — spoiler alert: Malone has no regrets — and the time the Nuggets’ coach almost had to kick Nikola Jokic out of a practice earlier in his career. Malone also spoke about the benefits of his relationships with Tim Connelly and Calvin Booth, but his appreciation for ownership came off the loudest.

***

What I’m Thinking

Heart screening in young athletes will be expensive, but it’s a logical and necessary next step.

A week ago, Bronny James was a healthy teenager preparing for his freshman season at the University of Southern California with an eye on an NBA career in a year. Now, he’s the highest-profile case of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in young athletes in recent memory.

Fortunately for LeBron James and family, Bronny’s already at home and seemingly doing well, but there are many less-fortunate families. SCA is the leading cause of death among young athletes, according to multiple reports.

The price of a heart screen ranges from roughly $100 to $400, per healthline.com. That amount adds up quickly when you consider a program with dozens or even hundreds of young athletes, but something tells me health care providers would rather perform the service at a reduced cost if it means fewer young athletes show up in the emergency room in life-threatening condition.

As Bronny’s situation shows, even elite athletes are not immune. These rare heart conditions can fly under the radar for years and show up seemingly out of nowhere with sometimes fatal consequences.

Grant Golden, who played for the Grand Rapids Gold last season and was on the Nuggets’ Summer League team, collapsed during a game as a freshman at Richmond. He underwent cardiac ablation procedure and missed the rest of the season before continuing his career. Keyontae Johnson, a two-way player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, collapsed on the court during a game against Florida State in 2020 due to an irregular heart rate. The prompt response and use of a defibrillators is credited with saving his life. He spent three days in a medically induced coma.

The presence of defibrillators in just about every gym and the requisite training has saved countless lives. Heart screens could help save even more.

***

What I’m Reading

Dorian Finney-Smith was traded from Dallas to Brooklyn last season, but Brad Townsend’s piece in the Dallas Morning News shows why the Mavs will always mean a lot to the veteran wing.

Finney-Smith’s father spent most of his son’s life behind bars, and Dallas dedicated a bunch of resources and support to Elbert Smith Jr.’s case for parole. Smith was involved in a murder when his son was far from ever dribbling a basketball. While he didn’t fire the fatal shots, Smith followed and encouraged his son’s dreams from prison. Now, he’ll see his son perform in person thanks in part to the Mavericks’ generosity.

Bring tissues.

***

The List

I don’t play golf, but Stephen Curry’s hole-in-one, and eventual win, at the American Century Championship got me thinking with whom I would like to play 18 holes:

1. LeBron James

I mostly want to know if my GOAT remembers giving me a fist bump at Chicago’s Nike Town during his rookie season. He’s probably got some great Michael Malone stories from their days in Cleveland, too.

2. Nikola Jokic

We all know Jokic can ball and train horses. I’ve also heard he’s filthy on a ping-pong table. Is he a natural on the links as well? I’d love to find out. It would either be really interesting or really comical. I’m down for both outcomes.

3. Derrick White

The kid from Parker made waves last week at the 303 League. It would be great to get his opinion on Colorado’s hoop culture. As White has proved, there’s talent here that gets overlooked for whatever reason.

4. Damian Lillard

Few players in the league have as complete a perspective on the Nuggets’ rise as Lillard. The Nuggets and Blazers met multiple times in the postseason preceding Denver’s title run. It would also be great to talk hip hop and how hard it was to request a trade from Portland.

5. Doug McDermott

Just a couple of Creighton grads reminiscing about nights at The Jay, the Bluejays’ ascension from mid-major to Elite 8 program and everything that’s happened in between. McBuckets also comes from a family of golfers. Maybe I could learn something.

***

What They’re Saying

“I don’t think so,” Stephen Curry answered a question about whether he would be in the same position had he attended a bigger school during an appearance on “Hot Ones.”

“Because the brand of basketball that I play now was predicated on a system that Davidson College, (coach) Bob McKillop mastered. The only reason I think I’m as successful at it is because I got to learn with reps. So, having gone to (Virginia) Tech or Duke or whatever, maybe I ride the bench my freshman year, and I don’t get that experience. I don’t know if I would be the same player.”

Curry is among the NBA stars who benefitted from going to a smaller school with a bigger role available. The Golden State star said Memphis’s Ja Morant (Murray State) and Portland’s Damian Lillard (Weber State, recruited by now-Wyoming coach Jeff Linder) are other examples of players who might not have the same career if they spent their college years riding the bench or playing limited minutes at larger schools.