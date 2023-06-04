Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

“It makes so much sense. What more can he do at the major junior level? … I know that there was a discussion with the Columbus Blue Jackets (being) interested in Patrick Roy. … There is speculation around the New York Rangers where Chris Drury is the GM. … It’s my understanding that at least one of those (Ottawa Senators ownership) bids, I’m not sure which one of them, may have some interest in Patrick Roy.”

—NHL insider Darren Dreger last week in a TSN discussion about Patrick Roy.

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

—An Avalanche legend will soon make his return behind an NHL bench. Good for Patrick Roy. It’s been nearly seven years he abruptly resigned as Colorado’s head coach and vice president of operations. But let’s not forget Roy won the Jack Adams Trophy in 2014 and ranks among the most accomplished NHL goaltenders in league history. It’s only a matter of time before he’s back.

—The source of Roy’s resurgence as NHL head coaching candidate? It resulted from his success this year leading the Quebec Remparts to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) championship and Memorial Cup appearance. Roy brings the same passion and fire to coaching that defined him as a player with the Avalanche.

—Let’s also remember that Roy leaving the Avs was a net positive for everyone involved. Colorado hired Jared Bednar, weathered one more bad year, and the franchise reloaded with playoff runs to eventually win a Stanley Cup. Roy returned to his QMJHL coaching roots, developed a championship contender, and deserves another shot to lead an NHL franchise.

—I'm getting pre-excited about the first time Roy coaches against the Avalanche. It’s not a stretch to assume it will mean a lot for Roy to beat his former team, especially with how things ended in Colorado. It’s still common to spot his No. 33 sweater among the game day seats at Ball Arena with fans respecting his championship legacy in burgundy and blue. Roy’s banner will hang from the rafters no matter what happens next in his hockey journey.

***

WHAT I’M READING

—Is this league finally learning to market its product to a wider audience? A surprise headline this week from People Magazine... Matthew Tkachuk on the Stanley Cup and Becoming the Face of the NHL: ‘I’m Just Being Myself’

—Why is the NHL insistent of having a team in Arizona despite the franchise’s long-running problems securing an arena? The Athletic tackles that question (and more) after league commissioner Gary Bettman sat down with reporters in Las Vegas before the Stanley Cup Finals.

***

WHAT’S HAPPENING

—The Golden Knights took Game 1 over the Panthers, 5-2, behind a furious three-goal third period. It’s fair to wonder if Florida’s was hampered by a long break in between playing. But I fully expect this to be a long series between two championship-worthy teams. Buckle up.

—Sampo Ranta, a 2018 third-round Avalanche draft pick, has signed a professional contract to play in the Swedish Hockey League. Ranta appeared in 16 career games with the NHL club without recording a point. But Colorado’s farm system, already limited on prospects, takes another hit.

***

The #Avs have re-signed defensemen Nate Clurman on a 1-year contract, team announced. A 2016 6th rounder still awaiting his pro debut. Played in a career high 57 AHL games last season w/ 3 goals & 12 assists. Boulder native. His hockeydb snapshot: pic.twitter.com/putppGbg3c — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) May 30, 2023

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

NHL INSIDER

Nate Clurman is training in Chicago this summer with former college hockey teammates on his push to make the Colorado Avalanche roster.

His heart is back home in Boulder.

“It’s a good squad to be with,” Clurman told The Denver Gazette in a recent phone interview, “but I do miss Colorado a little bit in the summers.”

Clurman, 25, is on the cusp of a dream that started back in his youth hockey days playing Bantam for the Rocky Mountain RoughRiders. The Avs signed him to a one-year extension last week. Clurman said: “My goal was to get that second contract. It’s always a good thing when a team wants to qualify your restricted deal and get you back to have another chance to crack the active roster.”

His former youth coach, Chris Lawson, is hardly surprised.

“But he was never trying to skip steps. If it was going to happen for him, it’s because he stayed committed to his process. Ultimately, that’s what happened with getting drafted and signing an NHL deal,” Lawson said. “For me, there are two steps left for him. Number one would be playing in an NHL game. The final step would be becoming an NHL regular.”

Getting this far was never a guarantee.

Colorado selected Clurman in the sixth-round of the 2016 draft as a teenager in the USHL. He played three seasons collegiately at Notre Dame, rising to captain in his final year. Colorado signed him to an entry-level contract in April 2021. But it wasn’t until last season that Clurman earned a regular roster spot with the AHL Colorado Eagles.

The physical defenseman (6-2, 200) appeared in 57 games with three goals and 12 assists.

“It was just the opportunity that was presented,” Clurman said. “A couple of guys left. I was able to step into a bigger role, keep it and earn more minutes throughout the season. … I’m a talented defenseman in my D Zone and use my skating, first and foremost. I can push the play up with more of a two-way game as well. I’m just trying to round out my game in the best way possible.”

Clurman brings quiet confidence to his NHL pursuit. He said: “Patience is key. Everyone wants to rush to be at their end goal, right? But at an early age I saw that I wasn’t the top prospect that wasn’t going to get all the opportunity early. I think that helped push my work ethic to the point where it is now and has been for a long time.”

Clurman is thankful to play AHL games in Loveland with friends and family regularly in attendance inside the Budweiser Events Center.

His next venue of choice: Ball Arena. The whole state will be cheering for Clurman.

“Colorado definitely feels like home for me, especially because I left so young and went to boarding school and Notre Dame,” Clurman said. “I just love being there.”

***

THE LIST

A look back at the Top 3 Colorado natives to reach the NHL.

1. D Jaccob Slavin (Erie): A 2012 fourth-round draft pick. … Accounted for 43 goals and 192 assists over the past eight seasons playing for the Carolina Hurricanes. … Won the 2021 Byng Memorial Trophy.

2. F Mike Eaves (Denver): A 1976 seventh-round draft pick. … Played in eight NHL seasons between the Minnesota North Stars and Calgary Flames. … Retired after 37 combined years as a hockey coach.

3. F Troy Terry (Denver): A 2015 fifth-round draft pick. … Tallied 75 goals and 101 assists during the past six seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. … Played college hockey at the University of Denver.