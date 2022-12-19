DENVER — Tough break for Anthony Edwards, LeBron James and Damian Lillard.
The other nominees for the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week didn't have much of an argument after Nikola Jokic dropped a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Nuggets' win over the Hornets on Sunday.
Denver's two-time NBA MVP finished the week averaging 36 points, 17.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 3.7 steals on 62.3% shooting, helping the Nuggets go 2-1.
It was Jokic's first weekly honor of the season and 12th of his career. He'll take averages of 25.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 9 assists and 1.5 steals, while shooting 62.1% from the field, 31.8% from 3 and 80.2% on free throws into Tuesday's game against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. The field-goal percentage and assists are on pace to be new career highs.
Despite those numbers and Denver's 18-11 record, tied for second in the West, Jokic has longer betting odds than Boston's Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas's Luka Doncic to win another MVP award, according to the major sportsbooks.
Voter fatigue could be a factor, but, with a few more weeks like the last one, Jokic will find himself back in the awards discussions he tries to avoid.
Third time’s (also) a charm?
Nikola Jokic is arguably better this season than the past two — when he was named NBA MVP:
2020-21: 26.4 ppg (56% FG), 10.8 rpg, 8.3 apg
2021-22: 27.1 ppg (58% FG), 13.8 rpg, 7.9 apg
2022-23: 25.2 ppg (62% FG): 10.9 rpg, 9 apg