The only shots Nikola Jokic took Monday came on the basketball court at Ball Arena.

While the Nuggets’ 116-111 win over the 76ers was originally tabbed as a can’t-miss matchup between the best centers in the world, the betting favorites to win Most Valuable Player, that wasn’t the case.

Philadelphia’s superstar center, Joel Embiid, was ruled out prior to the game. The Nuggets players seemed to take the reason, a calf injury, at face value, while Nuggets fans seemed to think Embiid was intentionally ducking Jokic in a game with MVP implications.

“His calf was hurt,” Nuggets guard Bruce Brown answered when asked why he though Embiid didn’t play.

The fact that Embiid hasn’t played in Denver since 2019 didn’t make the conversation any easier.

“I was expecting the matchup also. Embiid got 'Jok,' I guess, Game 1, because they won, but I don’t think he’s played here since when?” Brown wondered. “It’s just a tough one, I guess.”

While Embiid didn’t take any shots on the court Monday, he seemed to take a couple via the media. In a story published in The Athletic on Monday morning, Embiid questioned the process, saying the criteria has changed in the last three years and debated the merits of the eye test versus the new wave of analytics.

“I’m not a two-time MVP,” Embiid was quoted as saying in the article. “I’ve never made first-team All-NBA. I’ve never won anything. So, why is there pressure on me to do something when there are guys that have won two MVPs, a bunch of MVPS and haven’t done anything, either?”

The list of active players with two or more MVP awards is a short one — Jokic, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Lakers star LeBron James. Jokic is the only one without a championship and Finals MVP on his list of accomplishments.

It’s unclear if Jokic was aware of the quote, but he expressed his appreciation for his competition after posting his 29th triple-double of the season Monday. He finished with 25 points on 11 shots (all on the court), with 17 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks. Off the court and in a suit, Jokic dished out another assist.

“He’s a great player. I think he’s going to be remembered as one of the most dominant players in the league,” Jokic said. “The guy is a beast. He’s so talented. He can affect the game in many ways on the floor. He can post up. He can face up. He can shoot 3s. He can defend really well.”

With seven games left for the two dominant centers with vastly different styles of play to separate themselves in the eyes of MVP voters, other Nuggets seem to be following Jokic’s disinterested lead.

“Honestly, I don’t think Jok even pays attention to that anymore. I mean, I don’t,” Brown said of the race. “If they give it to him, they give it to him. We know how valuable he is to our team, what he brings to us. I just don’t pay attention to that anymore. It is what it is.”