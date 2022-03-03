Despite splitting its last three series, the Denver Pioneers hockey team has managed to remain No. 3 in both national polls.
Meanwhile, North Dakota has streaked past the Pioneers to grab a stranglehold on the Penrose Cup, awarded to the top team in the regular season in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
The Pioneers have to sweep their final series of the season and need North Dakota to lose its final two games.
That won’t be the only motivation for the Pioneers (23-8-1, 16-6 NCHC). Standing between them and six points this weekend is the Pioneers’ archrival, Colorado College (9-20-3, 6-15-1).
Denver will travel to Colorado Springs Friday night, then host the Tigers at Magness Arena Saturday.
Denver has already clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the NCHC tournament, which kicks off March 11. After leading the conference in February, the Pioneers have fallen behind North Dakota. It didn’t help that the Pioneers split last weekend’s games with Omaha, falling behind in both games before rallying in the second.
“You can’t rely on that (coming from behind) every night, and certainly not winning hockey when you get into these single-elimination games, which is what we’re trying to prepare for within the national tournament,” Denver coach David Carle told the Campus Lounge Coach’s Show March 2. “Good lesson for our team to learn on that Friday (Feb. 25) night game.”
Leading the Pioneers – and leading the nation – is Bobby Brink, one of three Pioneers named to the Hobey Baker watch list. Brink has more points (50) and more assists (37) than anyone in the nation.
Brink was also named the National Player of the Month for February on Thursday. Two days earlier, Brink was tabbed the NCHC Player of the Month on Tuesday. During February, the junior from Minnetonka, Minn., notched 15 points (5 goals/10 assists) in eight games. Brink posted points in seven of the Pioneers eight games during his 14-game point-scoring streak, which ended Feb. 25.
DU trails North Dakota by four points. The Fighting Hawks, who swept Denver Nov. 5-6, have won six in a row and lost just once in their last 10.
The Pioneers swept Colorado College Jan. 21-22, outscoring the Tigers 9-0 and maintaining the Gold Pan Trophy. Things haven’t gotten much better for the Tigers since then.
CC has lost its last two and has gone 3-7 since the series with Denver. But the Pioneers know not to underestimate the Tigers.
“You’re impressed by their structure and their second and third effort and their competitive effort,” Carle said.
Denver goalie Magnus Chrona stopped all 35 shots he faced against CC, as his team in front of him held the Tigers to fewer than 20 shots in each contest. Chrona, who rode those two games as part of a three-game shutout streak and has been the starter for the Pioneers, did not start in Denver’s last outing.
Hunter McKown leads the Tigers with 20 points (13 goals). By comparison, Denver has nine players who’ve recorded at least 20 points and six players who’ve notched at least 30. Five Pioneers have at least 20 assists.
The Pioneers will shoot to sweep this weekend and not jump ahead of themselves, but they know the playoffs beckon. And with the way things are lining up, the two rivals could face each other again in the first round of the NCHC tournament. And if not CC, DU will face Miami of Ohio.
“We’ll have one of those two,” Carle said. “… Both teams I think (are) getting healthy and playing good hockey right now. Not going to be an easy matchup regardless of what it is.”