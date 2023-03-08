Ja Morant won't be charged after the Memphis Grizzlies star posted an Instagram Live video from Shotgun Willie's that apparently showed a gun March 4, the Glendale Police Department said Wednesday.

Investigators couldn't find any evidence to support criminal charges.

"GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges," according to a news release. "In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type."

Shotgun Willie's is a strip club at 490 S. Colorado Blvd. in Glendale. Investigators said the video appeared "during the club's lawful operating hours" March 4.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Grizzlies 113-97 Friday night at Ball Arena.

Morant remains suspended from the team, according to the Bleacher Report.

"No disturbances were reported and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint," according to Glendale police. "The investigation also concluded that no one was threated or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located."

NBA rules prohibit a player from possessing a firearm while on team property or traveling on team business. It's illegal in Colorado to possess a firearm while under the influence of illegal drugs or alcohol.