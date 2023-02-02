If Vlakto Čančar had any rust after missing a few games, it didn’t show on Thursday.

The fourth-year Nuggets forward was instrumental in Denver's 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors. He chipped in with 17 points after missing the Nuggets’ previous two games due to a non-COVID illness.

“I’m happy for Vlatko, just another example of being selfless,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He’s trustworthy, he’s skilled, he makes plays for his teammates.”

Čančar’s 17 points were his most since Nov. 23, when he scored 19 points in an overtime win over Oklahoma City. It was his eighth game with double-digit points this year.

Čančar went 3-of-4 from deep and 4-of-6 from inside. He also recorded three rebounds and three assists.

The forward finished with a plus-23 plus-minus as the Nuggets pulled away for the 17-point win.

“It’s definitely a benefit, having a complete game,” Čančar said.

During his absence, Čančar stayed ready. He found time to get shots in and stay conditioned, preparing him for a smooth return.

According to Malone, that is blueprint Čančar.

“That guy’s a worker. He stays with it,” Malone said. “And that’s been the case since he’s been there. He always gets his work in, and he just has a tremendous attitude.”

Čančar’s role has been limited in recent weeks.

In addition to his illness, he only played more than 20 minutes in one of the Nuggets’ last 10 games. Čančar played more regularly in Denver’s rotation while Jeff Green was sidelined with a hand injury. But when Green returned, Čančar’s role diminished.

Thursday, though, was his chance to shine. Forward Aaron Gordon, who Malone called an All-Star snub, missed the game due to a lingering ankle injury.

Čančar played 32 minutes and made the most of all of them.

“I grabbed Vlatko and said, ‘Listen… I believe in you, I trust in you and I have confidence in you,'” Malone said. “'If I have to play you, I’m happy about that.' Sure enough, Aaron’s not able to play, and Vlatko goes out there and plays a complete basketball game.”

Čančar added, “I know we have a really good team, and we know that everyone on this team can play. You have to be willing to make a sacrifice and stay patient.”

It’s hard to say what Čančar’s role will be going forward.

Gordon has blossomed into a star this year, averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Once fully healthy, Gordon will likely snag minutes back from Čančar.

But that doesn’t bother Čančar.

His primary goal is to help the Nuggets continue their winning trajectory, whether he’s playing five minutes or 35 minutes.

"As long as we keep going in the right direction, I feel like that means something,” Čančar said. “We cannot make all 17 guys happy on the team, so that’s where the sacrifice comes from.”