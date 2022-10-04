DENVER — Bones Hyland was back to his old self Tuesday.
After going 2 for 7 from the field and finishing Monday’s 112-101 loss to Oklahoma City with six points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a couple of turnovers, the second-year guard was not pleased with his preseason debut.
“Unacceptable for me, I know that,” Hyland said. “That’s not nothing like me.”
But he made a point to learn from the team’s lengthy film session Tuesday and bring his trademark exuberance to the gym.
“Amazing,” Hyland said, reviewing the practice. “Came in with a good headspace. Just coming in ready to work.”
That’s an approach appreciated by Nuggets coach Michael Malone. Hyland’s maturation in the offseason was a point of emphasis, Malone said at last week’s media day. That growth continued after a frustrating performance.
“I was proud of Bones,” Malone said Tuesday. “I think he showed growth. He came in here today ready to work, ready to get better. He owned it. He didn’t come in here feeling sorry for himself. That’s a big step for him.”
Hyland didn’t feel like he had the requisite energy against Oklahoma City, and he felt like that impacted the pace at which the second unit played. Heading into a season where Hyland is anticipating an important role directing the bench unit, Malone made sure to mention the young, energetic point guard wasn’t the only one to be held accountable during the review of Monday’s game.
Hyland said he’s always appreciated constructive criticism and recognizes Monday’s performance doesn’t have to impact the rest of his week.
“I know how I’m supposed to perform. And I know that’s not nothing like me, so I’m not going to come in here and be pouty. It’s another day,” Hyland said. “Another day to be great, another day to get better so (I’m) coming in here and showing the coaches and proving to myself that wasn’t me.”
Jokic fully participates in practice
The wrap around Nikola Jokic’s right hand and wrist during the second half of Monday’s preseason game was nowhere to be seen Tuesday.
Malone said Collin Gillespie, who was injured in the offseason, was the only player who did not fully participate in Tuesday’s light practice at Ball Arena.
“We’ll definitely keep an eye on guys like Nikola and his wrist, Jamal and his knee, Michael and his back and whoever else,” Malone said.
Jokic said he thinks he’s fine and didn’t know if it was a lingering injury. He did admit something was off against the Thunder.
“It just felt weird,” Jokic said after practice.
The back-to-back Most Valuable Player took just one shot in 15-plus minutes of playing time, finishing with two points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three turnovers. He did not attribute the lack of shots to any pain in his shooting hand.
“It just happened to be like that,” Jokic said. “It wasn’t on purpose.”