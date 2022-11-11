The defensive additions to the Nuggets roster still struggled slowing down the NBA’s top offense.
The Celtics entered Friday’s game with the NBA’s best offensive rating (points per 100 possessions) and showed why in a 131-112 win over the Nuggets on Friday in Boston.
Last season’s Eastern Conference champions made 55.6% of their field-goal attempts and 43.2% of their 3-pointers. The Nuggets used their best perimeter defenders on Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to little success, as Denver’s defense spent much of the night scrambling. Aaron Gordon started the game on Tatum, who finished with 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started opposite of Jaylen Brown, who made 11 of his 15 shots to add 25 points. The Celtics duo are the only teammates to each have 300-plus points this season, according to StatMuse.
Jaylen Brown scored 12 of his points in the first six minutes and made his first 10 shots before the Nuggets forced a miss, while Tatum staggered with Boston’s second unit and scored more consistently throughout the game.
When speaking about the addition of Bruce Brown in the preseason, Nuggets coach Michael Malone cited his ability to defend Tatum as one of the things that most stood out about the first-year Nugget. Playing as the bench point guard Friday, Bruce Brown spent time guarding Jaylen Brown and switched on to Tatum at times, but no matchup provided enough of an answer.
The defensive struggles were not limited to the perimeter. Celtics center Al Horford, Nikola Jokic’s matchup for much of the night, made 6 of 8 from 3-point range and added 21 points. Three of those 3-pointers helped Boston stretch the lead back to double digits in the fourth quarter.
Speaking pregame, Malone said the Nuggets had the No. 4 defense in the league over the previous seven games. The Nuggets won six of those games but hadn’t faced a team with the offensive firepower, especially from 3-point range, of the Celtics.
“That 3-point defense and our defense in general is going to be put to a great test tonight … our defense has to be ready to go from jump street. (It’s) a hell of a challenge for our group tonight," Malone said.
After Friday’s game, Boston’s offensive rating remained the league’s best at 119.4, while Denver’s defensive rating (114.2) ranked 24th.
Comeback Kenny
Caldwell-Pope did his best to ignite a third-quarter comeback for the second straight game.
After hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 of his 15 points in the third quarter to spark Wednesday’s come-from-behind win over the Pacers, the veteran wing found his team in a similar predicament Friday and responded almost identically, though the end result differed.
The Nuggets trailed the Celtics by 10 on Friday when Caldwell-Pope hit the first of his three 3-pointers in the span of two minutes. It got Denver within two, and the Nuggets cut it to one in the final three minutes of the third but failed to take the lead.
Caldwell-Pope scored a majority of his 15 points, a product of a 5-for-7 mark from 3, in that third quarter spurt that gave the Nuggets life.
Health check
The bench remained in flux, and that is expected to be the case again Sunday in Chicago.
Even if Ish Smith returns from a calf strain that’s prevented him from playing on this road trip, Bones Hyland is not likely to be available. The second-unit’s spark plug was a late addition to the injury report with an illness. The team later clarified that Hyland entered the league’s health and safety protocols and would not play in Boston.
As was the case the last time the reserve point guards were both out, Bruce Brown shifted to play the one, allowing rookie Christian Braun to return to the rotation at shooting guard.
CELTICS 131, NUGGETS 112
What happened: The Celtics generated good looks early, taking a 13-point lead in the first quarter before Nikola Jokic led Denver’s second-quarter surge to cut the deficit to 66-57 at halftime. Another hot-shooting third quarter from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helped the Nuggets close within one in the third quarter, but the Nuggets ran out of gas in the fourth, falling to 8-4 on the season.
What went right: Shots didn’t fall as frequently as the Nuggets would’ve liked, but Denver played a clean offensive game. The Nuggets started the night in the bottom six of the league with 16.5 turnovers per game, but Denver finished with just five in Boston. Jokic, who led the team with 29 points and added eight rebounds and three assists, was the only player on the team to commit multiple turnovers. Jamal Murray struggled with his shot, finishing 6 of 17 from the field, but posted 10 assists without a turnover.
What went wrong: The Nuggets didn’t do a very good job of turning defense into easy offense. Boston owned an 18-11 edge in fast-break points despite turning it over a couple of more times than Denver. The Nuggets also let Boston’s 6-foot-1 guard Payton Pritchard grab four of his team’s 10 offensive rebounds, a few of which came on the same possession.
Highlight of the night: Boston’s five-shot possession early in the second quarter was the clear lowlight of the Nuggets’ night. Denver’s best moment came four minutes into the third quarter when Jokic got Jaylen Brown to leave his feet with a shot fake, took a dribble into the teeth of Boston’s defense and dropped a no-look bounce pass to Aaron Gordon for a dunk.
On deck: The Nuggets close a four-game road trip Sunday in Chicago.