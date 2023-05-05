PHOENIX — A basketball lifer, Michael Malone knows Rule No. 1 of facing an elite opponent.

Never, ever poke the bear.

“We are not shutting down Kevin Durant,” Malone made certain to emphasize prior to Game 3 at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix Friday night. "That’s not the narrative (coming) from us."

Smart move. If we know anything about Durant, who had a burner account on Twitter to defend himself from the haters, it’s that "KD" reads and cares deeply what other folks think of him.

No reason to awake a snoozing giant.

But the Nuggets had held Durant to 26.5 points per game to build a 2-0 series lead. The chief disruptor in Durant’s utopia was Aaron Gordon, who hounded Durant on most touches. Durant made 22 of 46 shots — 47 percent, below his seasonal shooting average (57 percent).

Game 3 was much different. Durant erupted for 20 first-half points, 11 at the free-throw line.

Gordon’s size (6-foot-8) and strength (235 pounds) must work in tandem to obstruct an all-time scorer like Durant, who's seen it all in 16 healthy seasons.

“Most NBA teams are looking for a guy like Aaron Gordon, who can guard 1 through 5,” Malone said.

The Nuggets know the Suns must get 30-plus (if not more) scoring games from Durant and Devin Booker, especially with point guard Chris Paul suffering from a groin injury. Slowing one means winning the series and advancing to the Western Conference finals against the Lakers or Warriors.

Suns coach Monty Williams countered a narrative Durant wasn't "asserting" himself on offense.

"He's been assertive," Williams said.

"He's missed some shots we all know he's going to make," Williams added.

The matchup with Durant and Booker begins in the film room, where the Nuggets go through extensive “books” and “edits” on the All-Stars’ tendencies, such as their textbook shot fakes.

That brings the Nuggets to Rule No. 2 of an elite matchup.

“Be disciplined,” Malone reminded.

Suns resurgence brings in the fans

Thanks to a franchise rebirth, the Suns are the hot ticket in town — as it should be in the Valley.

The Suns didn't make the playoffs from 2011-20. But anyone who experienced downtown Phoenix through much of the 1990s and late 2000s knows it gets rowdy when the Suns are competitive — and they show five playoff series wins over the past two-plus seasons, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2021.

"We have some of the best fans in the world," Williams said.

Nosebleed seats at tipoff could be had for $104, according to Ticketmaster. Lower-level tickets were more like a mortgage, going for $3,250.

One fan who forked over the big bucks (or has a guy) was Vance Joseph. The Broncos' new defensive coordinator and former head coach took in the game Friday night.

Nuggets play more foul in Game 3

After attempting just five free throws in Game 2, the Suns attempted their fifth free throw two and a half minutes into the second quarter of Game 3. The Suns surpassed their Game 2 total with 8:51 left in the second quarter. Kevin Durant made Phoenix’s first nine free throws and took all 12 of Phoenix’s first-half free throws.

Malone credited the Suns low number of free throws in Monday’s game to understanding their opponents’ tendencies. Devin Booker took three of the free throws, while Durant took the other two.

“We know quite a few of their guys are big shot-fake guys before and after their dribble, so be the second man off the floor. Be disciplined,” Malone said.

“To our guys’ credit, through two games, we’ve been really disciplined across the board.”

That discipline didn’t show up in Phoenix, as the Suns were in the bonus with more than nine minutes left in the second quarter Friday.

Phoenix uses subs, tempo with CP3 out

Cam Payne completed the Suns starting five with Chris Paul out

The Suns called Paul day-to-day prior to Game 3, but early reports suggested he was unlikely to play in Sunday’s Game 4, either. Payne scored the game’s first basket and finished the first half with four points and three assists. Monty Williams further shook up his rotation by getting Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren involved.

Without Paul, the Suns seemed more inclined to push the tempo. The Suns scored 16 of their 67 points in the first half on fast breaks.